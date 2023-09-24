Revealed: Dublin Fringe Festival 2023 award winners

Hothouse, a play about climate chaos, family dynamics and intergenerational trauma, has been named best production at this year’s Dublin Fringe Festival.

Staged by Malaprop and written by Carys D Coburn with the company, it’s a surreal, sometimes dreamlike narrative full of invention, oddity, humour and intelligence. And it’s a rollicking performance, with beautiful harmonies, a poppy soundtrack and dancing as the action roars along, traversing decades, lives and species.

It received its award, along with the winners of 19 other categories, at a ceremony in Dublin on Sunday. The festival’s director, David Francis Moore, opened the evening by thanking all the companies and artists involved with the 29th festival, which hosted 560 artists in 562 performances of 77 productions, including 45 world premieres, 18 Irish premieres and nine Dublin premieres, all which ran in 32 venues across the city.

“This year’s Dublin Fringe Festival has been nothing short of amazing,” he said. “The artists in this year’s festival have truly outdone themselves, and the energy and enthusiasm from the audiences has been nothing short of electric. Here’s to the remarkable success of this year’s festival – and, of course, a big shout-out to the 33,000 audience members who made this festival even more special with their presence.”

Dublin Fringe Festival awards 2023

Best production

Presented by Dublin Fringe Festival to the show that has it all, displaying excellence in every area of production, design, performance, concept and execution.

Winner: Hothouse by Malaprop Theatre. Read our review here

Hothouse, by Malaprop. Photograph: Ros Kavanagh

Other shortlisted nominees

Mosh by Rachel Ní Bhraonáin

Red Lines by Monika Palova and Sean McIlraith

Shauna Carrick Wants a Dog by Aon Scéal Theatre

You’re Needy (Sounds Frustrating) by tasteinyourmouth

Best design

Presented for outstanding lighting, sound, scenic, projection, costume, AV or overall design. This year the design award has been divided into four categories to fully reflect the excellence of designers across the board

Best design ensemble

Winner: Hothouse by Malaprop Theatre. Set and costume design by Molly O’Cathain; composition, musical direction and sound by Anna Clock; lighting design by John Gunning; associate sound design and sound engineering by Eóin Murphy; costume supervision by Mary Sheehan. Read our review here

Other shortlisted nominees

Clash at the Quays! By Ahmed, With Love. Sound design by Killian Taylor; lighting design by Sean Cassidy Tyrrell; lighting assistant was Thomas O’Sea

Haus of Fash Hun by FemmeBizarre. Set and costume design by Sarah Foley; lighting design by Suzie Cummins; composition, sound design and live music by Stephen Kerr; sound design by Jenny O’Malley; chief LX: Adrian Moylan; sound engineering by Eoin Murphy and Mark King

Persona Metropolitana by Annachiara Vispi and Giulia Macrì. Sound design and composition by Lorenzo Saini; set and costume design by Freya Gillespie; AV design by Hannah Bloom; lighting design by Owen Clarke

Best sound design

Winner: Mosh by Rachel Ní Bhraonáin. Sound design by Richard Durning and Joe Love. Read our review here

Mosh, written and directed by Rachel Ní Bhraonáin, with choreography by Robyn Byrne and sound design by Richard Durning and Joe Love. Photograph: Light Sensitive Photography

Other shortlisted nominees

Endings. by Springheel Productions. Composition by Ethan Roe and Morgan Beausang

Best lighting design

Winner: Red Lines by Monika Palova and Sean McIlraith. Lighting design by Kevin Murphy. Read our review here

Red Lines, by Monika Palova and Sean McIlraith, with lighting design by Kevin Murphy. Photograph: Monika Palova

Other shortlisted nominees

Mosh by Rachel Ní Bhraonáin. Lighting design by John Gunnning

Best set and costume design

Winner: The Crow’s Way by Moonfish Theatre. Costume design by Cherie White; set design by Lian Bell. Read our review here

The Crow's Way, by Moonfish Theatre, with costume design by Cherie White and set design by Lian Bell. Photograph: Pato Cassinoni

Other shortlisted nominees

What Is Not Ours to Carry by Ali Clarke. Set design by Emma Fisher

Best performer

Two of the festival’s brightest stars and best performers take home this much sought-after accolade from a field of up to 10 nominees

Winner: Hannah Mamalis in Stars by Hannah Mamalis. Read our review here

Winner: Jeanne Nicole Ní Áinle in The Crow’s Way by Moonfish Theatre. Read our review here

Stars: Hannah Mamalis. Photograph: Simon Lazewski

The Crow's Way: Jeanne Nicole Ní Áinle (right) with Zita Monahan McGowan and Seán T Ó Meallaigh. Photograph: Pato Cassinoni

Other shortlisted nominees

Aideen McQueen in Craic Den as Gaeilge

Conor Murray in Just a Minute by Conor Murray

Colm McCready in Scaredy Fat by Colm McCready and SkelpieLimmer

Dan Daw in The Dan Dan Show by Dan Daw Creative Projects

Esther Ayo James in Mmanwu by Dagogo Hart

Leanne Bickerdike in Retch by Leanne Bickerdike

Leanne Devlin in Slippery When Wet by Leanne Devlin

Timmy Creed in Drainage Scheme by Noke Theatre

Best ensemble

Sometimes it’s the entire cast that makes a show. Introduced in 2014, this award recognises the ensemble as the standout – the heartbeat of a project or show

Winner: Mosh by Rachel Ní Bhraonáin. Cast: Jack Bain, Emily Kilkenny Roddy, Alex O’Neill, Ben Sullivan, Toon Theunissen. Read our review here

Mosh: by Rachel Ní Bhraonáin, with choreography by Robyn Byrne and a cast that included Jack Bain, Emily Kilkenny Roddy, Alex O’Neill, Ben Sullivan and Toon Theunissen. Photograph: Light Sensitive Photography

Other shortlisted nominees

Blue Thunder, a Cathal Cleary Theatre and Kelly Phelan coproduction. Cast: Gary Lilburn, Eoin Geoghegan and Seán Doyle

BS Incorporated by Broad Strokes Improv. Cast: Marty Breen, Niamh McAllister, Elishka Lane Barnes, Roisin McGuill, Mae Sula Leahy

Hothouse by Malaprop. Cast: Peter Corboy, Thommas Kane Byrne, Bláithín Mac Gabhann, Maeve O’Mahony, Ebby O’Toole Acheampong

Judges’ choice

Instituted in 2014, this award recognises three winners this year whose projects or contributions defy categorisation but must be recognised for their brilliance. This award is for shows with a finger on the pulse of social change:

Winner: Black Jam by Fried Plantains Collective

Winner: Clash at the Quays! by Ahmed, With Love. Read our review here

Winner: ISL Deaf Translations Project by Lianne Quigley and ISL Team Interpreting

Black Jam by Fried Plantains Collective. Photograph: Ana Lucia Mondoloni

Clash at the Quays! by Ahmed, With Love. Photograph: Zyanya Lorenzo

ISL Deaf Translations Project, by Lianne Quigley and ISL Team Interpreting. Photograph: Paddy Cahill

Bewley’s Cafe Theatre little gem

Bewley’s Café Theatre, Ireland’s foremost presenter of lunchtime theatre, is delighted and proud to continue to sponsor the Bewley’s Café Theatre Little Gem award for the most exciting show presented at this year’s Dublin Fringe Festival in under 60 minutes. The selection is made up by the jury for final approval by Bewley’s Café Theatre. The winning production earns a two-week run at Bewley’s Café Theatre, with €2,000 available to the company for remounting the production

Winner: Slippery When Wet by Leanne Devlin

Slippery When Wet: Leanne Devlin. Photograph: Gavin Peden

Other shortlisted nominees

Float by Kirby Thompson and Orla Graham

Just a Minute by Conor Murray

Retch by Leanne Bickerdike

The Scratcher by Kelly Shatter

Fishamble new writing

Honouring the best play by a new or emerging Irish (or Ireland-based) writer for a new play premiered during Dublin Fringe Festival. This award includes dramaturgical support as appropriate, such as a scholarship place on one of Fishamble’s acclaimed playwriting courses, and is generously supported by Fishamble: The New Play Company

Winner: Endings. by Fionntán Larney. Read our review here

Endings.: Fionntán Larney. Photograph: Simon Lazewski

Other shortlisted nominees

Hyper by Ois O’Donoghue

In Heat by Sadhbh Malin

Mosaic by Louis Deslis

First Fortnight

Since its inception, in 2009, First Fortnight’s mission has been to challenge prejudice and end stigma about mental-health issues, challenging prejudice and ending stigma through the creative arts. The winner will perform at the next First Fortnight Festival, in January 2024

Winner: Dopa-Mean Girl by Louisa Ní Éideáin. Read our interview here

Dopa-Mean Girl: Louisa Ní Éideáin. Photograph: Simon Lazewski

Other shortlisted nominees

Boxing Day by William Keohane

Shauna Carrick Wants a Dog by Aon Scéal Theatre

Scaredy Fat by Colm McCready and SkelpieLimmer

You’re Needy (Sounds Frustrating) by tasteinyourmouth

Spirit of Wit: Moira Brady Averill award

A unique award for an artist willing to take risks and whose work defies categorisation with bold and unconventional material. In memory of Moira Brady Averill, who had the power to transform space and thought through alchemic wit

Winner: Matthew Bratko for Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Has a Complicated Relationship With Reality and With Himself

Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Has a Complicated Relationship With Reality and With Himself, by Matthew Bratko. Photograph: Caroll Cummins

Other shortlisted nominees

Colm McCready for Scaredy Fat

Fionn Cleary for Chiron: A One Centaur Show

Síomha Hennessy for The Coil’s Lament

Sarah Devereux for Egg: The Proclamation of the Irish Republegg

The Listowel Residency: the George Fitzmaurice Award

St John’s Theatre, in Listowel, is a venue dedicated to nurturing new talent. It is currently collaborating with the experimental-theatre maker Richard Walsh to create a programme of works that will make the Co Kerry vene a hub for experimental art in rural Ireland. This award will connect an experimental artist with an original voice with St John’s Theatre via a two-week residency. The prize includes a €1,500 bursary, workspace and travel/accommodation

Winner: Martha Knight for The King of All Birds. Read our review here

The King of All Birds: Martha Knight. Photograph: Simon Lazewski

Other shortlisted nominees

Andy Ingamells and Seán Clancy for Nowhere Better Than This Place

Annachiara Vispi and Giulia Macrì for Persona Metrolpolitana

Mathhew Bratko for Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Has a Complicated Relationship With Reality and With Himself

Ois O’Donoghue for Hyper

Promptpad technical innovation

This new award for 2023 is for a show that pushes the boundaries of technical elements for their production at Dublin Fringe. This show will have used existing technology to innovate their work and transform traditional industry practices to put a unique spin on live performance

Winner: Work.txt by Nathan Ellis. Read our review here

Work.txt: Nathan Ellis (left). Photograph: Simon Lazewski

Other shortlisted nominees

Matt and Hat by Mateusz Szczerek

Persona Metropolitana by Annachiara Vispi and Giulia Macrì

Svara Seven by Sal Stapleton

Who Wants to Write an Email? by Laura Allcorn and Jennifer Edmond

Solas Nua new voices

This is a new international partnership with Solas Nua, in Washington DC, for this year’s edition of Dublin Fringe Festival. This initiative will give one playwright in the festival the opportunity to have a reading of their play performed at Solas Nua. It will be awarded to a writer with a singular voice who is making work that speaks to contemporary social, political or cultural issues

Winner: May Day by Holly Furey

May Day, by Holly Furey. Photograph: Kate Hockenhull

Other shortlisted nominees

Dog Shit by Bellaray Bertrand-Webb and Ursula McGinn

Float by Kirby Thompson and Orla Graham

Hand of God by Carley Magee and Aaron Finnegan

In Heat by Philomena Productions

May Day by Holly Furey

Mmanwu by Dagogo Hart

Beyond the Pale

This new festival award recognises outstanding performance work with the potential to transcend boundaries and thrive in a greenfield festival setting. The award comes with a €4,000 bursary to remount work at Beyond the Pale in June 2024, bringing the winner’s work to a new audience in a spectacular camping-festival environment.

Winner: Egg: The Proclamation of the Irish Republegg – Pea Dinneen and Aoife O’Connor

Egg: The Proclamation of the Irish Republegg. Photograph: Carol Cummins

Other shortlisted nominees

Clash at the Quays! – Ahmed, with Love.

Mosh – Rachel Ní Bhraonáin

Next Stage wild card

Dublin Fringe Festival awards a bursary to an artist who has been part of the festival, enabling them to participate in Next Stage, an artist-development programme run by Dublin Theatre Festival in partnership with Theatre Forum

Winner: Pea Dinneen – Egg: The Proclamation of the Irish Republegg

Radical Spirit Award

Presented by Dublin Fringe Festival and Project Arts Centre, this commissioning award is for an Irish artist who is dedicated to making bold, contemporary work and who embodies the radical spirit of both Fringe and Project.

Winner: Tadhg Griffin for Egg: The Proclamation of the Irish Republegg

Other shortlisted nominees

Ahmed, with Love. for Clash at the Quays!

Colm McCready for Scaredy Fat

Martha Knight for The King of All Birds

Sal Stapleton and Renn Miano (DIAxDEM) for Black Jam

Axis green arts

In partnership with Axis Ballymun, the Axis Green Arts Award is a fantastic opportunity for environmentally conscious makers and producers. The award includes a cash prize of €1,000 as well as a targeted package of supports for the company. Selected by Axis Ballymun via an application process

Winner: Two Hundred Deer to Every Lion by Bluehouse Theatre. Read our review here

Two Hundred Deer to Every Lion, by Bluehouse Theatre. Photograph: Dominic O'Brien

Lifetime achievement

In recognition of outstanding contribution to the arts, Dublin Fringe Festival will be honouring Oddy Sherwin with a special lifetime-achievement award

Oddy Sherwin is a long-serving member of the Irish production community, working tirelessly to bring Irish work to the stage. This award is to honour his years of exceptional work as he retires

