Revealed: Dublin Fringe Festival 2023 award winners

Hothouse, a play about climate chaos, family dynamics and intergenerational trauma, has been named best production at this year’s Dublin Fringe Festival.
Staged by Malaprop and written by Carys D Coburn with the company, it’s a surreal, sometimes dreamlike narrative full of invention, oddity, humour and intelligence. And it’s a rollicking performance, with beautiful harmonies, a poppy soundtrack and dancing as the action roars along, traversing decades, lives and species.
It received its award, along with the winners of 19 other categories, at a ceremony in Dublin on Sunday. The festival’s director, David Francis Moore, opened the evening by thanking all the companies and artists involved with the 29th festival, which hosted 560 artists in 562 performances of 77 productions, including 45 world premieres, 18 Irish premieres and nine Dublin premieres, all which ran in 32 venues across the city.
[ Read all of our Dublin Fringe Festival coverage here ]
“This year’s Dublin Fringe Festival has been nothing short of amazing,” he said. “The artists in this year’s festival have truly outdone themselves, and the energy and enthusiasm from the audiences has been nothing short of electric. Here’s to the remarkable success of this year’s festival – and, of course, a big shout-out to the 33,000 audience members who made this festival even more special with their presence.”
Dublin Fringe Festival awards 2023
Best production
Presented by Dublin Fringe Festival to the show that has it all, displaying excellence in every area of production, design, performance, concept and execution.
- Winner: Hothouse by Malaprop Theatre. Read our review here
Other shortlisted nominees
- Mosh by Rachel Ní Bhraonáin
- Red Lines by Monika Palova and Sean McIlraith
- Shauna Carrick Wants a Dog by Aon Scéal Theatre
- You’re Needy (Sounds Frustrating) by tasteinyourmouth
Best design
Presented for outstanding lighting, sound, scenic, projection, costume, AV or overall design. This year the design award has been divided into four categories to fully reflect the excellence of designers across the board
Best design ensemble
- Winner: Hothouse by Malaprop Theatre. Set and costume design by Molly O’Cathain; composition, musical direction and sound by Anna Clock; lighting design by John Gunning; associate sound design and sound engineering by Eóin Murphy; costume supervision by Mary Sheehan. Read our review here
Other shortlisted nominees
- Clash at the Quays! By Ahmed, With Love. Sound design by Killian Taylor; lighting design by Sean Cassidy Tyrrell; lighting assistant was Thomas O’Sea
- Haus of Fash Hun by FemmeBizarre. Set and costume design by Sarah Foley; lighting design by Suzie Cummins; composition, sound design and live music by Stephen Kerr; sound design by Jenny O’Malley; chief LX: Adrian Moylan; sound engineering by Eoin Murphy and Mark King
- Persona Metropolitana by Annachiara Vispi and Giulia Macrì. Sound design and composition by Lorenzo Saini; set and costume design by Freya Gillespie; AV design by Hannah Bloom; lighting design by Owen Clarke
Best sound design
- Winner: Mosh by Rachel Ní Bhraonáin. Sound design by Richard Durning and Joe Love. Read our review here
Other shortlisted nominees
- Endings. by Springheel Productions. Composition by Ethan Roe and Morgan Beausang
Best lighting design
- Winner: Red Lines by Monika Palova and Sean McIlraith. Lighting design by Kevin Murphy. Read our review here
Other shortlisted nominees
- Mosh by Rachel Ní Bhraonáin. Lighting design by John Gunnning
Best set and costume design
- Winner: The Crow’s Way by Moonfish Theatre. Costume design by Cherie White; set design by Lian Bell. Read our review here
Other shortlisted nominees
- What Is Not Ours to Carry by Ali Clarke. Set design by Emma Fisher
Best performer
Two of the festival’s brightest stars and best performers take home this much sought-after accolade from a field of up to 10 nominees
- Winner: Hannah Mamalis in Stars by Hannah Mamalis. Read our review here
- Winner: Jeanne Nicole Ní Áinle in The Crow’s Way by Moonfish Theatre. Read our review here
Other shortlisted nominees
- Aideen McQueen in Craic Den as Gaeilge
- Conor Murray in Just a Minute by Conor Murray
- Colm McCready in Scaredy Fat by Colm McCready and SkelpieLimmer
- Dan Daw in The Dan Dan Show by Dan Daw Creative Projects
- Esther Ayo James in Mmanwu by Dagogo Hart
- Leanne Bickerdike in Retch by Leanne Bickerdike
- Leanne Devlin in Slippery When Wet by Leanne Devlin
- Timmy Creed in Drainage Scheme by Noke Theatre
Best ensemble
Sometimes it’s the entire cast that makes a show. Introduced in 2014, this award recognises the ensemble as the standout – the heartbeat of a project or show
- Winner: Mosh by Rachel Ní Bhraonáin. Cast: Jack Bain, Emily Kilkenny Roddy, Alex O’Neill, Ben Sullivan, Toon Theunissen. Read our review here
Other shortlisted nominees
- Blue Thunder, a Cathal Cleary Theatre and Kelly Phelan coproduction. Cast: Gary Lilburn, Eoin Geoghegan and Seán Doyle
- BS Incorporated by Broad Strokes Improv. Cast: Marty Breen, Niamh McAllister, Elishka Lane Barnes, Roisin McGuill, Mae Sula Leahy
- Hothouse by Malaprop. Cast: Peter Corboy, Thommas Kane Byrne, Bláithín Mac Gabhann, Maeve O’Mahony, Ebby O’Toole Acheampong
Judges’ choice
Instituted in 2014, this award recognises three winners this year whose projects or contributions defy categorisation but must be recognised for their brilliance. This award is for shows with a finger on the pulse of social change:
- Winner: Black Jam by Fried Plantains Collective
- Winner: Clash at the Quays! by Ahmed, With Love. Read our review here
- Winner: ISL Deaf Translations Project by Lianne Quigley and ISL Team Interpreting
Bewley’s Cafe Theatre little gem
Bewley’s Café Theatre, Ireland’s foremost presenter of lunchtime theatre, is delighted and proud to continue to sponsor the Bewley’s Café Theatre Little Gem award for the most exciting show presented at this year’s Dublin Fringe Festival in under 60 minutes. The selection is made up by the jury for final approval by Bewley’s Café Theatre. The winning production earns a two-week run at Bewley’s Café Theatre, with €2,000 available to the company for remounting the production
- Winner: Slippery When Wet by Leanne Devlin
Other shortlisted nominees
- Float by Kirby Thompson and Orla Graham
- Just a Minute by Conor Murray
- Retch by Leanne Bickerdike
- The Scratcher by Kelly Shatter
Fishamble new writing
Honouring the best play by a new or emerging Irish (or Ireland-based) writer for a new play premiered during Dublin Fringe Festival. This award includes dramaturgical support as appropriate, such as a scholarship place on one of Fishamble’s acclaimed playwriting courses, and is generously supported by Fishamble: The New Play Company
- Winner: Endings. by Fionntán Larney. Read our review here
Other shortlisted nominees
- Hyper by Ois O’Donoghue
- In Heat by Sadhbh Malin
- Mosaic by Louis Deslis
First Fortnight
Since its inception, in 2009, First Fortnight’s mission has been to challenge prejudice and end stigma about mental-health issues, challenging prejudice and ending stigma through the creative arts. The winner will perform at the next First Fortnight Festival, in January 2024
- Winner: Dopa-Mean Girl by Louisa Ní Éideáin. Read our interview here
Other shortlisted nominees
- Boxing Day by William Keohane
- Shauna Carrick Wants a Dog by Aon Scéal Theatre
- Scaredy Fat by Colm McCready and SkelpieLimmer
- You’re Needy (Sounds Frustrating) by tasteinyourmouth
Spirit of Wit: Moira Brady Averill award
A unique award for an artist willing to take risks and whose work defies categorisation with bold and unconventional material. In memory of Moira Brady Averill, who had the power to transform space and thought through alchemic wit
- Winner: Matthew Bratko for Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Has a Complicated Relationship With Reality and With Himself
Other shortlisted nominees
- Colm McCready for Scaredy Fat
- Fionn Cleary for Chiron: A One Centaur Show
- Síomha Hennessy for The Coil’s Lament
- Sarah Devereux for Egg: The Proclamation of the Irish Republegg
The Listowel Residency: the George Fitzmaurice Award
St John’s Theatre, in Listowel, is a venue dedicated to nurturing new talent. It is currently collaborating with the experimental-theatre maker Richard Walsh to create a programme of works that will make the Co Kerry vene a hub for experimental art in rural Ireland. This award will connect an experimental artist with an original voice with St John’s Theatre via a two-week residency. The prize includes a €1,500 bursary, workspace and travel/accommodation
- Winner: Martha Knight for The King of All Birds. Read our review here
Other shortlisted nominees
- Andy Ingamells and Seán Clancy for Nowhere Better Than This Place
- Annachiara Vispi and Giulia Macrì for Persona Metrolpolitana
- Mathhew Bratko for Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Kyle Has a Complicated Relationship With Reality and With Himself
- Ois O’Donoghue for Hyper
Promptpad technical innovation
This new award for 2023 is for a show that pushes the boundaries of technical elements for their production at Dublin Fringe. This show will have used existing technology to innovate their work and transform traditional industry practices to put a unique spin on live performance
- Winner: Work.txt by Nathan Ellis. Read our review here
Other shortlisted nominees
- Matt and Hat by Mateusz Szczerek
- Persona Metropolitana by Annachiara Vispi and Giulia Macrì
- Svara Seven by Sal Stapleton
- Who Wants to Write an Email? by Laura Allcorn and Jennifer Edmond
Solas Nua new voices
This is a new international partnership with Solas Nua, in Washington DC, for this year’s edition of Dublin Fringe Festival. This initiative will give one playwright in the festival the opportunity to have a reading of their play performed at Solas Nua. It will be awarded to a writer with a singular voice who is making work that speaks to contemporary social, political or cultural issues
- Winner: May Day by Holly Furey
Other shortlisted nominees
- Dog Shit by Bellaray Bertrand-Webb and Ursula McGinn
- Float by Kirby Thompson and Orla Graham
- Hand of God by Carley Magee and Aaron Finnegan
- In Heat by Philomena Productions
- May Day by Holly Furey
- Mmanwu by Dagogo Hart
Beyond the Pale
This new festival award recognises outstanding performance work with the potential to transcend boundaries and thrive in a greenfield festival setting. The award comes with a €4,000 bursary to remount work at Beyond the Pale in June 2024, bringing the winner’s work to a new audience in a spectacular camping-festival environment.
- Winner: Egg: The Proclamation of the Irish Republegg – Pea Dinneen and Aoife O’Connor
Other shortlisted nominees
- Clash at the Quays! – Ahmed, with Love.
- Mosh – Rachel Ní Bhraonáin
Next Stage wild card
Dublin Fringe Festival awards a bursary to an artist who has been part of the festival, enabling them to participate in Next Stage, an artist-development programme run by Dublin Theatre Festival in partnership with Theatre Forum
- Winner: Pea Dinneen – Egg: The Proclamation of the Irish Republegg
Radical Spirit Award
Presented by Dublin Fringe Festival and Project Arts Centre, this commissioning award is for an Irish artist who is dedicated to making bold, contemporary work and who embodies the radical spirit of both Fringe and Project.
- Winner: Tadhg Griffin for Egg: The Proclamation of the Irish Republegg
Other shortlisted nominees
- Ahmed, with Love. for Clash at the Quays!
- Colm McCready for Scaredy Fat
- Martha Knight for The King of All Birds
- Sal Stapleton and Renn Miano (DIAxDEM) for Black Jam
Axis green arts
In partnership with Axis Ballymun, the Axis Green Arts Award is a fantastic opportunity for environmentally conscious makers and producers. The award includes a cash prize of €1,000 as well as a targeted package of supports for the company. Selected by Axis Ballymun via an application process
- Winner: Two Hundred Deer to Every Lion by Bluehouse Theatre. Read our review here
Lifetime achievement
In recognition of outstanding contribution to the arts, Dublin Fringe Festival will be honouring Oddy Sherwin with a special lifetime-achievement award
- Oddy Sherwin is a long-serving member of the Irish production community, working tirelessly to bring Irish work to the stage. This award is to honour his years of exceptional work as he retires
This year’s judges
- Rebecca Mairs, chairperson of the 2023 Dublin Fringe Festival judging panel, script-development professional and dramaturge
- Ailish McCarthy, stand-up comedian
- Clodagh Mooney Duggan, actor and theatremaker from Dublin
- Diana Bamimeke, writer and independent curator based in Dublin
- Eleanor White, development executive at Deadpan Pictures
- Erin McGathy, award-winning comedian, actor, screenwriter and artistic director of Mob alternative-comedy theatre and school in Dublin
- Gearóid Ó Dea, visual artist, Dublin
- Jennifer Aust, stage manager, artist liaison, theatremaker
- John King, director and theatremaker, Dublin
- Kate Gilmore, Actor
- Morgana MacIntyre, singer-songwriter and half of Saint Sister
- Murky Onyango, filmmaker
- Toby Balogun, multidisciplinary artist working across dance, theatre, voice and design
- Vicky Curtis, spoken-word artist, theatremaker, party facilitator and all-round mischief merchant
- Zeda the Architect, aka Oyindamola Animashaun, visual artist, fashion editor, stylist, director and producer