Bonnie Tyler in induced coma after emergency surgery

Bonnie Tyler has been placed into an induced coma to aid her recovery following emergency intestinal surgery, a spokesman for the star has said.

It was revealed on Wednesday that the 74-year-old had been rushed to a hospital near her home in Faro, Portugal, for the procedure, and was recuperating.

A spokesman for the Welsh singer shared a further update on her health on Thursday evening.

“Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery,” he said.

“We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please.

“We will issue a further statement when we are able to.”

The news of her surgery was revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday which said: “We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery.

“The surgery went well and she is now recuperating.

“We know that all of her family, friends and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery.”

Tyler is due to perform in Malta and Germany later this month, and her upcoming tour also includes shows across the UK, as well as in Austria, Hungary, Turkey and Romania.

Tyler, whose real name is Gaynor Hopkins, rocketed to international fame in the 1980s with the release of her hit single Total Eclipse of the Heart, which shot to the top of the charts in the UK and US.

Recognisable for her husky voice, Tyler has released many hit songs over the years including Holding Out for a Hero, It’s a Heartache and If You Were a Woman (And I Was a Man).

The Grammy-nominated star is also due to tour Europe later this year to mark 50 years since the release of her 1976 breakthrough hit, Lost In France, which entered the charts across Europe.

The Welsh rocker represented the UK in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, with the song Believe in Me, finishing in 19th place. – PA