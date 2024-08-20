Niall Horan in Dublin: Setlist, weather forecast, transport, ticket information and more

Niall Horan is back on home soil this week to play two gigs at Royal Hospital Kilmainham as part of the The Show – Live On Tour 2024.

This is the Mullingar native’s biggest tour yet and first headline run since 2018′s Flicker World Tour. His latest album, released in June 2023 and also named The Show, is an upbeat collection of dreamy indie ballads.

Earlier this year, Horan played in the 3Arena where our reviewer Aoife Moriarty said there was a “level of controlled hysteria” as the former One Direction star “wielded his electric guitar with the confidence of someone who has been performing in arenas their entire adult life”.

Fellow Irish singer Dermot Kennedy also made an appearance that evening for a surprise duet of chart hit Outnumbered – who knows, Horan might have another surprise up his sleeves for fans at Kilmainham.

If you’re heading to either of his Dublin gigs, here is everything you need to know.

When does he play?

Horan plays on the grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art, Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin 8, on Friday, August 23rd, and Saturday, August 24th.

Are tickets still available?

Unfortunately tickets for both shows are sold out, but keep an eye on the Ticketmaster website, as resale tickets may become available. Buy tickets from official sources only.

Remember to download your tickets from your Ticketmaster account to your iPhone wallet/Google Pay wallet in advance of show day as network coverage may not be available at the venue.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 5pm and last entry is 9.30pm.

Who are the support acts?

Horan will be supported by American indie pop musician Del Water Gap, who had a busy weekend having played at Electric Picnic on Sunday. Also set to warm up the crowd is Elle Coves, the German-born, Irish-based budding singer, before the former One Direction star takes the stage.

How do I get there and home again?

It is worth noting that there is no parking at the venue and traffic restrictions will be in place on Military Road and Kilmainham Lane. The nearest public car park is Park Rite at 7 Queen Street, Dublin 7. Kilmainham is a residential area and all concert goers are asked to respect the local community – do not park illegally or in residential areas. There are a few options to get to the gig via public transport:

By Luas: Take the red line from The Point towards Saggart or Tallaght – or the other way around – and exit at Heuston Station which is a five-minute walk to the east gate entrance via Military Road.

By Bus: Buses 20, 123 and 13 stop at St James’s Hospital; buses 79 and 79A stop at Saint John’s Road West; and the 25A stops at Heuston Station.

By Train: Heuston station is a five-minute walk to the venue, check out timetables at irishrail.ie.

Fans must enter the concert grounds through the east gate on Military Road. There will be signage to direct people closer to the site.

What will he play?

According to organisers, Horan will be performing songs from all three of his solo albums. This set list from his recent show at Moody Center, Texas, in the US, gives an idea of what can be expected at the Dublin gig.

Nice to Meet Ya

Small Talk / Edge of Seventeen

On a Night Like Tonight

On the Loose

The Show

Seeing Blind

Save My Life

Black and White

Science

This Town

You Could Start a Cult

Heaven (with Del Water Gap)

If You Leave Me

Stockholm Syndrome

Paper Houses

Meltdown

Mirrors

Still

Encore:

Heartbreak Weather

Slow Hands

What’s the story with security?

Under-18s must be accompanied by an adult aged 25 or over.

No large bags will be permitted, bags A4 size and smaller will be subject to security checks on entry, and those with no bags will be fast-tracked into the arena.

Items not permitted to be brought into the venue include (but are not exclusive to): glass or cans, alcohol, folding chairs, garden furniture, selfie sticks, megaphones, high vis clothing and flares.

Also, keep in mind that the Royal Hospital is a cashless venue.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Unauthorised professional photography or use of professional photography/recording equipment is prohibited and zoom lenses, audio visual or cinematic devices will not be permitted on site.

What’s the weather forecast?

Mixed conditions are expected on Friday and Saturday evenings, with a combination of sunshine and blustery showers. High temperatures will range from 14 to 18 degrees.