LCD Soundsystem and Idles at Malahide Castle: Set list, stage times, how to get there, tickets and more

James Murphy’s pioneering dance-punk project LCD Soundsystem and ferocious British-Irish postpunk Idles take the stage at the Malahide Castle in Dublin on Wednesday, June 26th, for a concert with one of the strongest alternative music line-ups we’ve seen in a while. Scottish hip-hop-pop-punkers Young Fathers and Sh!t Robot, aka Irish electronic musician and DJ Marcus Lambkin, are also on the bill.

Although all the bands have their legion of admirers, there’s no doubting the main attraction: LCD Soundsystem. The dance floor chameleons blend punk energy, disco shimmer and electronic flourishes with Murphy’s witty lyrics. Their four albums, from the 2005 debut with Daft Punk Is Playing at My House to 2017′s American Dream, which explored themes of the American experience, are packed with dance floor anthems such as All My Friends and the Grammy-winning Dance Yrself Clean. LCD Soundsystem defy genres, making you move and think in equal measure.

Before you head to Malahide Castle, here’s everything you need to know about stage times, transport and security, and more.

When do they play?

LCD Soundsystem play Malahide Castle on Wednesday, June 26th.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 5pm with the show scheduled to start at 6pm. LCD Soundsystem are expected on stage at about 7.45pm.

Who is the support act?

Sh!t Robot will open proceedings, followed by Young Fathers and Idles.

How do I get there – and home again?

The concert entrance, via Hogan’s Gate, is about a 15-minute walk from Malahide Dart station – the organisers recommend public transport, given the likely congestion and parking problems (clampers and tow trucks will be operating) for anybody who drives to the concert. Make sure to plan and book your return travel in advance – it’s a long walk back to the city.

Malahide Castle concerts site map

Dart, train and bus: The Dart will be running services to and from Malahide Dart station. There will be a direct bus service to Custom House Quay, Dublin 1 following each event from the Dublin Road, offered as a single or return service. You can pre-book and find more information at marathoncoaches.ie.

Concert Express is operating a single-journey bus service into Dublin city centre following each event. There will also be a return service to Ratoath that serves Ashbourne and Swords. You can pre-book and find more information at ConcertExpress.ie.

By car: There is concert car-parking available at the Malahide Castle Concerts. To avoid disappointment concertgoers are strongly advised to book car parking as soon as possible. You can book through Evntz app, simply use the QR code below or go to Evntz.ie to download Evntz App and get your parking booked now.

Illegal parking in areas surrounding Malahide Castle and in local estates will be subject to clamping or being towed.

Driving from the south: Take the M50, leave the motorway at junction three (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing on to the R139. At the roundabout take the second exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left on to Malahide Road/R107. Continue for 4.2km, then take a right on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

From the north: Take the M1, leave the motorway at junction four (signposted R132 Swords/Malahide/Donabate). Keep right, merging on to the R132. At the roundabout take the second exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout take the second exit, staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging on to Swords Road/R106 and continue for 2.9km. Turn right on to Dublin Road/R107, continue for 700m and then turn left on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

What will LCD Soundsystem play?

The Malahide concert kicks off the European leg of the band’s Kinda Tour 2024, with the set list still to be confirmed. However, at their most recent gig at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, in Chicago, they played the following:

You Wanted a Hit

Tribulations

I Can Change

On Repeat

American Dream

Time to Get Away

One Touch

Daft Punk Is Playing at My House

Get Innocuous!

Movement

Tonite

Jump Into the Fire

Encore 1

Rise

Someone Great

Losing My Edge

Home

Encore 2

Dance Yrself Clean

New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down

All My Friends

Are there any tickets left?

At the time of writing there are still some tickets available on Ticketmaster.ie. Buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the story with security?

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult over 25; bring your passport, Garda age card or driving licence as evidence of your date of birth.

Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted and all bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans, among other items, will be allowed into the event.

There will be a strict no-alcohol policy on all transport and private buses travelling to the venue. The promoters and An Garda Síochána reserve the right to refuse admission to anyone deemed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The events may use strobe lighting, lasers and pyrotechnics.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. Professional cameras with a detachable lens and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

Wednesday evening is expected to be dry with sunny spells. Temperature are forecast to be about 16 degrees. As this is an outdoor event, dress appropriately and be prepared for inclement weather.