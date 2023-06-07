Harry Styles at Slane: Stage times, set list, ticket information, how to get there and more

Harry Styles: one of the biggest pop stars on the planet will be rocking up to Slane 2023. Photograph: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Harry Styles, one of the biggest performers on the planet, is coming to Slane Castle, in Co Meath, this weekend, to headline its almost-annual one-day festival, just as Queen, David Bowie, Bob Dylan and Madonna, among others, have done over the past quarter-century. The former One Direction singer will be supported by Inhaler, featuring frontman Elijah Hewson; Wet Leg; Mitch Rowland (aka Styles’s songwriting partner and guitarist); and the DJ Annie Mac. Here’s what to expect this weekend.

Are tickets still available?

If you’re lucky. Tickets from the original release have sold out, but the last time we checked a few resales were available on ticketmaster.ie.

What time does everything kick off?

Gates open at 2pm, with the first support act due on stage at 2.30pm – so it will be some time before the former One Directioner makes an appearance.

How do I get there – and home again?

Use public transport or private buses and allow up to two hours to get to the venue – expect delays, as traffic will be heavy. However, many bus services are sold out. See here for more information on available public transport options to and from the venue. If you are driving, it’s a good idea to carpool. Allow plenty of time and plan your route in advance.

DRIVING: All car parks are independently operated; charges will apply. Allow up to 30 minutes to walk from the car park to the venue.

Blue car park: N2 from north (M1, J12)

Pink car park: M1 (J10) and N51

Green car park: N2 From Dublin/south

Red car park: N51 from Navan (M3, J9) and west must approach via N51 Navan to access the VIP car park. VIP customers must have a VIP car parking pass

ACCESSIBLE INQUIRIES: Should you have any accessibility queries or require an accessible car pass, email access@mcd.ie.

With 80,000 people in attendance, even with signs on the ground it will be tricky to navigate, so be sure to familiarise yourself with the map:

What will Harry Styles play?

At a concert earlier in the week in the Netherlands, Styles played almost two hours of his hits. So based on that setlist, what can we expect?

Daydreaming

Golden

Adore You

Keep Driving

Stockholm Syndrome

She

Matilda

Satellite

Late Night Talking

Cinema

Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Treat People With Kindness

Best Song Ever/What Makes You Beautiful

Grapejuice

Watermelon Sugar

Fine Line

Sign of the Times

As It Was

Kiwi

What’s the security?

Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted. All bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities.

Under-16s must be accompanied by a parent/guardian and there is no readmission to the venue – if you leave, you leave.

Umbrellas, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans will not be permitted at the event. Alcohol or food cannot be brought into the venue and proof of age is required for the sale of alcohol.

Unauthorised professional film or video equipment, including cameras with detachable lenses, are not allowed.

Banned items will be confiscated and will not be returned.

What’s the weather forecast?

This is an outdoor event and will go ahead rain, hail or shine, so dress appropriately. Unfortunately for the crowds of screaming teenagers, the gig might coincide with the end of the streak of good weather we’ve been having, with scattered showers forecast and highs of 17 degrees. Organisers have said that umbrellas will not be permitted, so be sure to bring a rain jacket and enjoy the gig of the summer.