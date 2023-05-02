Bruce Springsteen to play for three hours with no support act

Bruce Springsteen performing at Madison Square Garden in New York on April 1st, 2023. Photograph: Nina Westervelt/The New York Times

Bruce Springsteen is to take to the stage in the RDS for three sold out concerts on Friday May 5th, Sunday May 7th and Tuesday May 9th.

Fans can expect “a fantastic time” with “a multitude of hits” to be performed across three hours, with no support act, promoters said.

After a surprise appearance from Michelle Obama at Springsteen’s recent concert in Barcelona last weekend, during which she helped the singer with backing vocals, fans are wondering if there will be a surprise guest at his Dublin concerts.

“I’m not aware of any special guests that may be appearing on stage with Bruce. That’s not to say there won’t be any, but I’m certainly not aware of any,” a spokesman for Aiken promotions said on Tuesday.

The singer last performed in Dublin in 2016 in Croke Park.

Between gigs in both 2012 and 2016 in Dublin, Springsteen was spotted bowling at the Leisureplex alley in Stillorgan. The entertainment complex has since been demolished to make way for the construction of 232 apartments.

“If he is keen on throwing a few down, he’ll have to travel a bit further this time,” the spokesman joked.

There would be no last minute tickets released for the concerts, the spokesman said.

“We are fully sold out for all three shows and have been for quite some time,” he said, adding that Ticketmaster was the only official ticket seller for the event, and fans should beware of bogus ticket sellers or tour operators.

The gates open at 5pm each day with the shows beginning at 7pm. Early queuing will not be permitted in the streets surrounding the venue as they are residential areas. Bags are also not permitted at the venue unless they are less than A4 size.

Concert goers should use the barcodes from their ticket on their Ticketmaster account to gain entry to the events. It was advised that ticket holders download the Ticketmaster app in advance of show day, where they can find their tickets under ‘my events’ and by selecting the relevant show.

The barcode on this page will be used to enter the RDS for each concert. Screenshots or printouts of the digital tickets will not be accepted for entry.

It was advised that those attending the gigs “make sure your phone is fully charged before you leave the house and ensure the brightness on your phone is set at maximum as you enter the scanning area”.

There will be colour-coded details for entry routes into the RDS and signage at the venue directing ticket holders to the appropriate entrance and seating or standard area.

“We would strongly encourage concert goers to use public transport,” the spokesman said, as there is no parking available on the streets in the immediate vicinity of the RDS Arena.

The stadium is served by bus, rail, and DART services.

Springsteen has not yet arrived in Ireland but would be here “well in advance” of Friday’s first concert, Aiken promotions said, adding: “This place certainly holds a special part in his heart. It’s a second home for Bruce.”

A traffic management plan will be in operation by An Garda Síochána, which is available on their website.