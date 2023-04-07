S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

Paul Cattermole of S Club 7, who was due to be reuniting with the band in February for a 25th anniversary tour, was found dead on Thursday afternoon. Photograph: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Paul Cattermole, the singer who found huge success with pop group S Club 7, has died aged 46.

A statement from his family said he was found at home in Dorset on Thursday and pronounced dead later that day. No cause of death was given, but police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

The band paid tribute, writing: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

READ MORE

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CFpkjU62aD — S Club 7 (@SClub7) April 7, 2023

The Hertfordshire-born singer was set to be part of a recently-announced reunion for the group, who had four UK No 1 singles including Don’t Stop Movin’ and Bring It All Back. He had been photographed walking outdoors in good spirits on Wednesday, in pictures published by the Daily Mail.

Cattermole auditioned for S Club 7 in 1998, with the septet, manufactured by Svengali Simon Fuller, initially courting a young audience with children’s TV show Miami 7 in 1999. Their debut single Bring It All Back – its buoyant, positivist mood typical of the band’s hits – followed, setting off a remarkable run of success: all 11 of their singles reached the UK Top 5. Their 2000 song Never Had a Dream Come True was also a hit in the US, reaching No 10.

Pop band S Club 7 at the Disney Channel Kids Awards in 1999: Jo O'Meara, Rachel Stevens, Paul Cattermole, Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt and John Lee. Photograph: William Conran/PA

Cattermole’s musical tastes ended up chafing against S Club 7′s perky pop and he quit in 2002 to form the unsuccessful metal band Skua. S Club 7 split the following year.

In 2008, Cattermole reunited with bandmates Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh to form S Club 3, who did not release new material but performed live across the UK. The full band reunited in 2015 for an arena tour, and then again in February this year, announcing a tour to begin in October. – Guardian