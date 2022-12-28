Sections
The New Year Music Quiz: What was the Busted song inspired by Back to the Future?
Plus: Pink Floyd’s Rick Wright wrote a track on Atom Heart Mother about a romantic encounter in the year…
Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd in Back to the Future (1985)
Wed Dec 28 2022 - 05:00
Music Quiz
Split seconds: The craft and chaos of rock photography
The New Year Music Quiz: What was the Busted song inspired by Back to the Future?
‘Céline Dion is everything to us ... Here she is family’
After Glen Hansard reaches in to pull your heart out, Imelda May’s hurricane-force cheer carries the day
Glen Hansard’s Christmas Eve busk, with Dermot Kennedy and Róisín O, returns to Dublin streets
Paula Mee, one of Ireland’s leading dieticians, dies aged 59
Primary schools to teach foreign languages as religion time cut under new proposals
Ryan seeks meeting with Dublin Bus over ‘disappearing’ buses
‘When I try to talk to my wife about her drug use, she often reacts angrily’
Eir users offered free lifetime subscriptions after up to 20 years of emails deleted in error
Artist Frank Clarke dies aged 84
Brought to ruin – Ray Burke on the burning of houses associated with Free State Senators
Dietitian Paula Mee remembered as an inspirational ‘rock of sense’
Iran stands firm as protests continue
Element Six employee awarded €43,625 over unfair dismissal
