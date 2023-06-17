Poem of the week: Bloomsday, Sandycove, 2022

I only came here for the coddle and hard dry bread,

But this crowd has swept me along into the froth

Of 1904, the band playing as if on a promenade

And straw boaters floating on the print of sunlight



Like sycamore wings. The L.E. James Joyce on site

And incongruous as Trieste, though all my thoughts

Are of boats and children and ponds. White

As our pale hands, homes are glued to the spot



Where money still resides. Where Jesuits fought

With their consciences, the children of privilege

Will be-sport themselves still, taking for excuse



A book and not ‘Throwaway’ in the Cup at Ascot.

It is like somebody brought a winner into the village:



The day a golden rosette, his book such good news.



Thomas McCarthy's latest work is Poetry, Memory and the Party (Gallery Press, 2021)