Courts

Jeffrey Donaldson to be sentenced for rape and child sexual abuse

Former DUP leader found guilty in June of 18 sex offences against two women when they were children

Court artist drawing of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson appearing at Newry Crown Court for a sentencing hearing. Photograph: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire
Court artist drawing of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson appearing at Newry Crown Court for a sentencing hearing. Photograph: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire
Thu Oct 15 2026 - 06:492 MIN READ

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson will be sentenced later for a string of historical sex offences against two women when they were children.

Donaldson will appear in the dock at Newry Crown Court where he will learn from judge Paul Ramsey how long he will spend in prison.

Ramsey has previously told the ex-MP that he faces a “lengthy sentence”.

Donaldson (63), was convicted in June of 18 sex offences, including one count of rape, relating to the abuse of two women when they were children.

READ MORE

Many loyalists are desperate to leave – the only thing stopping some is a £5,000 ‘exit fee’

Waterford family ‘murdered by gang in arson attack over €20,000 drug debt’, son says

Government seeks ‘negotiation process’ to avoid second round of public sector strikes

More than 150 schools receive bomb threat email on same day as public sector strike

The offences were committed between 1985 and 2008.

The former Lagan Valley MP has been in Maghaberry Prison in Co Antrim awaiting sentencing since the end of the trial.

The two victims gave evidence against him earlier this year.

Complainant A gave evidence of inappropriate touching and kissing by Donaldson and an incident where he used a light to examine her genitals.

Complainant B told the trial she had been raped as a child of primary school age by Donaldson and later sexually assaulted by him.

Donaldson had denied the offences but the jury convicted him of one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency.

At a pre-sentence hearing last month, extracts from victim impact statements from the two women were read.

Jeffrey Donaldson’s barrister, Kieran Vaughan, said during that hearing that the former politician was a man of “previous good character” who “did achieve significant things”.

But he added: “These convictions obliterate all those achievements he has made in his life.”

Since his conviction, Donaldson has been stripped of his knighthood and removed from the Privy Council.

His solicitor has previously confirmed that papers have been lodged for an appeal.

His wife Eleanor Donaldson (60), was found to have aided and abetted his crimes after a trial of the facts, which was granted on mental health grounds.

She cannot be given a prison sentence but could be given a treatment order or an absolute discharge.

The judge is due to decide on this at a later date.

Eleanor Donaldson has lodged an appeal against the outcome of her trial of the facts.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter