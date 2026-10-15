Jeffrey Donaldson ‘deserves every day’ of 15-year sentence for sex offences, says DUP

'Regardless of status or position every individual must be held accountable for their actions,' the DUP said in a statement on Thursday. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Jeffrey Donaldson “deserves every day of the lengthy prison service he has to serve”, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said.

Donaldson, the former leader of the party and Lagan Valley MP, received a 15-year sentence at Newry Crown Court on Thursday for a series of historical sex offences, including one count of rape, relating to the abuse of two women when they were children.

In a statement, the DUP said: “Today justice has been done with the sentencing of Jeffrey Donaldson for his vile and disgusting crimes against his victims.

“Our first thoughts are again with the innocent victims, who having suffered such evil, were re-traumatised through giving evidence at the trial.

“They deserve our compassion, support and respect. We hope they can find some measure of comfort and can look ahead to a new chapter in their lives.”

The party added: “Regardless of status or position every individual must be held accountable for their actions.

“He deserves every day of the lengthy prison sentence he has to serve following the guilty verdict for preying on innocent child victims.”

[ ‘I’ve always voted DUP but never again’: Jeffrey Donaldson’s former constituents on his convictionOpens in new window ]

Separately, the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) said the sentencing of Donaldson reflects the “gravity of his crimes and the lifelong harm he inflicted on his victims”.

In a statement, UUP leader Jon Burrows said: “My thoughts remain with the two brave women whose courage brought him to justice, and with their families.

“No sentence can give back what was taken from them. But today’s outcome is the clearest possible statement that no office, no status and no reputation places anyone above the law, and that the courage of victims who come forward will be met with the full weight of justice.”

Burrows added that the UUP’s own independent safeguarding review into Donaldson’s years within the party continues, adding: “The party will act on whatever it finds.”

The UUP leader also paid tribute to the “profound service” of charities and support organisations for survivors of historical abuse. – PA