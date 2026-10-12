Woman sentenced to three months for breaching anonymity of Donaldson victims

Donna Toman (55), arrives at Downpatrick Magistrates' Court, Co Down, where she was sentenced for breaching the lifetime anonymity of a victim of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A Co Down woman has been sentenced to three months in jail for breaching the anonymity of a victim of Jeffrey Donaldson.

Donna Toman (55), from the Lord Moira Park area of Ballynahinch, appeared before Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Monday after previously pleading guilty to breaching a lifetime ban on publishing information likely to lead to the identification of the victims.

Toman was released on bail pending appeal.

Donaldson, a former Lagan Valley MP and Democratic Unionist Party leader, was convicted in June of 18 sex offences, including one count of rape, relating to the abuse of two women when they were children.

The offences were committed between 1985 and 2008.

The two victims at the centre of the Donaldson trial were referred to as Complainant A and Complainant B and both are entitled to lifelong anonymity.

No details of the offence by Toman, which was committed on June 26th, were revealed to the court when she pleaded guilty in August.

She faced a charge of publishing material on social media that was likely to lead members of the public to identify a victim.

District Judge Peter Magill asked whether Toman, who was for many years a popular Dolly Parton impersonator, had “breached a lifetime ban on identifying a victim” and it was confirmed that she was pleading guilty.