Man (20) convicted of murder of Co Cork postman

A 20-year-old man has been remanded in custody for sentence after he was convicted of the murder of postman who was fatally injured when he was attacked with golf clubs outside his home in north Cork last year.

Alex Deady (20) of Glenview, Convent Road, Doneraile, Co Cork and a 17 year-old teenager, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, had both denied the murder but pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of father-of-five Barry Daly (44) at Rockview Terrace, Doneraile on October 12th, 2025.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had refused to accept the manslaughter pleas and today at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork, a jury of six women and five men after deliberating for 11 hours and 52 minutes found Deady guilty of the murder of Daly who worked as a postman in Mallow.

Judge Siobhan Lankford thanked the jury for their work and asked them if they thought it would be useful to continue their deliberations on Monday in relation to the 17-year-old. When the foreperson confirmed it would, she adjourned the case of the juvenile until then.

Defence barrister, Paula McCarthy said it would be beneficial to the court to order a probation report on Deady given his young age while prosecution barrister, Imelda Kelly said that victim impact statements from Daly’s family were already in train.

Kelly pointed out that a third accused, a 16-year-old juvenile, who also cannot be named, had been remanded until July 20th after he pleaded guilty to Daly’s manslaughter. She suggested it made sense to remand Deady to the same date and the judge agreed.

During the trial, which began on June 4th, the jury heard evidence from over 30 witnesses as well as being shown CCTV footage from around Doneraile on the night of the fatal assault which happened as locals were celebrating Doneraile winning a North Cork Junior B hurling championship.

Det Garda Paul O’Shea of Mallow Garda station, who showed the 20 minute CCTV compilation to the jury, revealed three separate fracases had broken out on Main Street in Doneraile at 1.28am, 1.31am and 1.52am on the night in question.

During the trial the jury heard that Daly had either intentionally or accidentally struck Deady’s girlfriend’s Rachel O’Kelly. Deady was furious and together with the two juveniles equipped themselves with golf clubs and followed Daly to his house at Rockview Terrace in Doneraile, the court was told.

Deady was heard on CCTV telling his two co-accused that while he may have suffered injuries to his own face during a fracas, he believed his injuries were nothing compared to those suffered by Daly after he was attacked with golf clubs.

“Ha, see how bad my face is, I can’t wait to see Barry’s, ha, a five iron imprinted on his face, I can’t wait to see him, oh, when I see his face,” a voice is heard telling two teenagers as they returned to their homes following an altercation with Daly.

Cross-examined by senior counsel for Deady, Tom Creed, about CCTV footage captured at 2.18am at Convent Road, Doneraile, O’Shea confirmed it was his understanding that the voice heard talking about Daly being left with an imprint of a five iron (golf club) on his face was that of Creed’s client, Deady.

Creed put it to the detective that his client’s comment about not being able to wait to see Daly’s face after attacking him clearly suggested that his client expected to see Daly alive again.

“That is the comment he makes, said O’Shea.

Deady told gardaí at interview that he was angry because Daly had taunted him about knocking out his girlfriend’s teeth, so he and the two juveniles followed him home. He said was the only one to strike Daly with a golf club and insisted that he only hit him once.

Deady told investigators that “it was a tip, it wasn’t a big swing – I did not mean to kill him – I am so sorry for it. When I left, [Daly] was talking, he was talking, saying you ‘f**k you’ ... I didn’t know he was dead. I obviously didn’t want him to die.”

Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster told the trial that Daly’s jaw had been broken into fragments and dislocated from where it attaches to the skull on the left side which she believed were caused by “severe blows”.

“It caused an awful lot of bleeding that would have been inhaled into the lungs. All of these fractures of your mouth and blood – you cannot get air into your lungs and without oxygen, you die – you have blood in the windpipe, blood in the mouth, you have these fractures, you just cannot get air in.

The trial also heard evidence from forensic scientist, Dr Sarah Fleming that DNA found on a golf club recovered from near the archway to Doneraile Park where she found the main DNA on the head matched that of Daly and the main DNA on the grip matched Deady’s DNA.