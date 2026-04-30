Man ‘casually’ brandished handgun, later fired by child, outside outside Ballymun Garda station, court told

The investigation into the discharge of a gun by a child in Ballymun is still ongoing

A 20-year-old man “casually” brandished a handgun at people outside a Dublin garda station, before a young boy later found and fired it in the area, a court has heard.

Josh Larkin was charged with weapons offences for possessing a black handgun and producing it in the course of a dispute, at Gateway Crescent outside Ballymun Garda station in the city’s north side on Tuesday.

Dublin District Court heard the incident was connected to a local gang feud, which has already resulted in multiple other weapons and violent incidents.

Unemployed Larkin, of Poppintree Crescent, Ballymun, also faces a connected charge for possessing cannabis at Sillogue Park on the same date.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly granted bail over Garda opposition, but required cash lodgements of €6,500 before Larkin can be released, subject to several conditions.

“The weapon is unaccounted for and investigating gardaí believe it has fallen into the hands of criminal elements in the area,” Garda Ben Grimes told a contested bail hearing.

Grimes said the accused made no reply when charged at Ballymun Garda station.

The officer told the court that at about 3.13pm on Tuesday, he and a colleague were about to go out to conduct routine enquiries in the district when they observed what appeared to be three males in an altercation directly opposite the station.

The garda said one of them brandished a handgun at people, but he fled on an e-scooter when approached.

Gardaí circulated the male’s description and gave chase to Sillogue Park, where the accused was arrested.

An incident room has been opened by Ballymun gardaí who have recovered “impeccable” quality CCTV from seven locations, the court heard.

Grimes alleged the accused was caught red-handed and that there was strong evidence. He said footage showed the accused as he “casually” brandished the firearm in front of people directly across from the station.

The garda said video evidence showed the accused placing the gun under a bush, and he threw away gloves and underpants that he had around his neck as a snood.

Referring to the footage, the officer alleged: “Moments after the handgun is dumped in a bush in Sillogue Gardens, it was picked up by a six-year-old child. The child hands it to his 11-year-old brother, who accidentally discharges it.”

The judge heard that the child was treated for a shoulder injury from the gun recoil.

The garda also said that it was concerning that children were in the area when the gun was fired.

“The weapon is unaccounted for and investigating gardaí believe it has fallen into the hands of criminal elements in the area,” Grimes told the court.

The officer also cited the possibility of efforts to intimidate locals assisting with Garda enquiries.

The video evidence was played during the hearing, and defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght disputed claims that a gun was visible.

The garda insisted he could see it in the footage. He also told the court that further charges could be brought.

The solicitor submitted that his client, who enjoyed the presumption of innocence, would abide by stringent conditions.

The accused, dressed in a black tracksuit, did not address the court.

The judgenoted that gardaí have taken swabs from him to check for gun residue, but the results were not yet available. The bullet discharged has not been recovered either.

He also considered that the accused had no bench warrant history.

The judge set bail at €5,000, of which €1,500 in cash must be lodged by Larkin. An independent surety of €15,000 must be approved, of which €5,000 must be paid into court before he can be released. The judge also stipulated that the source of the cash had to be verified.

Larkin was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court on May 7th for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On taking up bail, he must provide an address to gardaí, stay out of Ballymun, provide a phone number on which he is contactable 24/7, obey a curfew and have no contact with seven other named males.

Legal aid was granted.