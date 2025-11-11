Woman who created alias to avoid deportation claimed €6,775 social welfare

A woman who created an alias to avoid deportation, claiming social welfare under a false name, has been given a 20-month suspended sentence.

Sandra Moneme (27) created the alias in 2019 after she was issued with a deportation order to be returned to her native South Africa, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard on Tuesday.

She then claimed €6,775 in social welfare benefits under this name, the court heard.

Moneme, of Milbrook Apartments, Johnstown, Navan, Co. Meath, pleaded guilty to one count of providing a false instrument at an Intreo centre in Dublin 1 on November 26th, 2019. This count was acceptable on a full facts basis, the court heard.

Garda Brian Giblin told Simon Matthews BL, prosecuting, that Moneme applied for a PPS number under the false name at the Intreo office in Dublin 1. She then claimed welfare benefit that she was entitled to under this new name.

She was arrested after officials at the Department of Social Protection carried out a facial recognition check. She has no previous convictions and co-operated with gardaí when interviewed.

Keith Spencer BL, defending, said Moneme has since regularised her situation and is no longer subject to a deportation order. He said she was entitled to the social welfare she received except for the fact that it was under a different name. She is in the process of paying the money back to the department, he said.

Defence counsel said the offence was a “misguided effort to remain here which she is now entitled to do”.

The court heard Moneme left South Africa and came to Ireland as a child when her family was fleeing persecution. She returned to South Africa but left again in 2019 when she was again at risk of persecution.

Sentencing her on Tuesday, Judge Martin Nolan acknowledged Moneme is paying back the money even though she was entitled to it.

“You could call it cheating the system; she didn’t profit from anything she wasn’t entitled to,” Judge Nolan said.

The judge said Moneme’s attempt to avoid identification in relation to her immigration status was a serious matter.

Taking into account the fact she has no previous convictions, her guilty plea and her co-operation with gardaí, he handed down a 20-month sentence which he suspended in full on a number of conditions.