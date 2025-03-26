Principal denies student teacher’s sexual harassment allegations while cross-examining her at inquiry

The inquiry arose from allegations made by a young female student teacher against the principal while on placement in the school in 2017

A Teaching Council fitness-to-teach inquiry into sexual harassment allegations made against a male principal in a secondary school in the west of Ireland has adjourned to consider its findings.

The inquiry arose from allegations made by a young female student teacher against the principal while on placement in the school in 2017.

In the second day of the inquiry on Wednesday, the principal, who had no legal representation, cross-examined the young woman on what she said in evidence on Tuesday and on statements she made to the council.

On Tuesday, the woman and another witness gave evidence while the principal did not attend.

One of the allegations made by the woman was that at the school, on or around April 20th, 2017, the principal said to her that they finally had the place to themselves. He allegedly locked the side door and another door in advance of bringing the woman to his office.

The principal, in his cross-examination of the woman, denied that this took place.

Kate Egan, appearing for the director of the Teaching Council, subsequently cross-examined the principal on this issue.

It was Ms Egan’s contention that the principal had given three different versions in relation to this - namely, that he did not lock the doors, that he locked them after the students had left and that he locked them after everyone had left.

The principal said that he locked them after everyone had left, including the woman.

The principal also denied the allegation that, after locking the doors he then brought the woman to his office and there made comments including that he could bring her to Dublin, and/or that he could book a hotel room, and/or that they could get to know one another.

The principal also denied saying to the woman that he was the board of management of the school, saying that this was “a stupid statement” and that he had never worked like that.

He did concede to Ms Egan that he could have used his influence to procure a maternity position at the school for the woman.

The principal also said that of course he has made mistakes but that “this [the woman’s allegations] is entirely different”.

He added that offering the woman a teaching practice placement was “arguably” the mistake he made.

The legal assessor for the inquiry, Frank Beatty SC gave his legal advice to the panel, who then withdrew to deliberate on what their findings may be.

Chairperson of the panel Paul Moroney said when the panel had reached its findings these would be forwarded to the parties concerned.