College student who raped woman (20) in laneway jailed for five years

The woman waived her right to anonymity to allow Molloy to be named.

A college student who raped a woman in a laneway while walking her home from the pub has been jailed for five years.

Michael Molloy (25) of Creagh Demesne, Gorey, Co Wexford raped and sexually assaulted the then 20 year old while walking her home in the early hours of November 1st, 2021. He was 22 at the time.

Molloy was found guilty by unanimous jury verdicts of one count of rape, one count of oral rape and one count of sexual assault of the woman following a Central Criminal Court trial in Waterford in February.

The woman waived her anonymity to allow Molloy to be named.

READ MORE

Molloy maintains his innocence and does not accept the verdicts of the jury.

He told gardaí he kissed and digitally penetrated the woman and that it was consensual. He has no previous convictions and has been in custody since his conviction.

Det Garda Jacinta Gordon told the court that on the night in question, the young woman and her friends were driven to the pub by her father. They left the bar at about 11.30pm and went for food before the woman decided to walk home.

Along the way, she met Molloy, whom she knew from school but had never spoken to before. Instead of walking towards his house, Molloy walked the woman towards her home and they started kissing in a lane.

The woman kissed him back before telling him she didn’t want to continue as she knew he had a girlfriend. Molloy then turned her around and forced her against a wall, digitally penetrating and raping her.

The woman repeatedly said no but Molloy told her to “just let it happen”. When the woman resisted and fell to the ground, he orally raped her.

She managed to push him off and ran home crying, with Molloy shouting after her not to tell anyone. She phoned a friend and then told her parents what had happened.

The woman was treated in a sexual assault treatment unit within a couple of hours, where lacerations, soreness and some bleeding was noted. Molloy was arrested and denied the charges.

During the trial, defence counsel put it to the woman that she had initiated the sexual activity between them and it was all consensual, which she vehemently denied. Sentencing him on Tuesday, Mr Justice Paul Burns said Molloy took advantage of the fact the young woman “may have shown some interest in him”.

“That didn’t give him permission to engage in sexual activity without her consent,” he said, adding it was a “terrible experience” for the woman that has lasting psychological effects.

The judge noted the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had placed the offending in the category of seven to 10 years’ imprisonment and he set a headline sentence of seven years. He reduced it to six years, taking mitigation into account and suspended the final year of that sentence on a number of conditions, including that Molloy remain under the supervision of the Probation Service for three years.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said she has “gone from being a young woman who felt she had everything going for her, full of confidence and drive, to a completely lost soul”.

She said she feels violated and unsafe in her day-to-day life, with anxiety and recurring nightmares.

She said she is constantly reminded of the worst night of her life when she sees his relatives and has to be careful she doesn’t run into him in the local shops.

She said she now distrusts people and has struggled to continue to live her life as normal but that she can proudly say she is now coming out on the other side.