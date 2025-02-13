Two teenagers sentenced for city centre attack on US tourist Stephen Termini

Two teenagers have been sentenced for their role in an attack on US tourist Stephen Termini (pictured), who is from Buffalo, New York. Photograph: Jack Power

Two teenagers involved in a Dublin city centre attack on US tourist Stephen Termini have been sentenced to periods in detention, it can now be reported.

Mr Termini had been out for drinks on July 19th, 2023, when he was subjected to a serious assault by three boys.

Two of the boys last year pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm and violent disorder at Store Street. They were both aged 14 at the time of the attack.

Their sentencings could not be reported at the time as another 17-year-old boy involved was due to be tried. However, this teen pleaded guilty on Thursday to a lesser charge of assault causing harm.

He has been remanded on continuing bail and will be sentenced later this month.

A medical report outlined that Mr Termini sustained bleeding to the brain along with skull, orbital and cheek fractures. He required specialist intensive care and an emergency procedure to save his sight.

The court heard he has experienced ongoing cognitive issues due to the extent of his brain injuries.

Judge Martin Nolan described the attack as “vicious and unprovoked”. Last July, he imposed a 32-month period of detention on one of the younger boys. In October, he gave 26 months to the other, who joined in with the attack later.

He noted no weapons were used and that these boys “demonstrated some concern”.

However, Mr Termini’s injuries were “foreseeable”, he said. “If you kick someone in this way viciously, these types of injuries can occur, simple as that.”

The court was shown CCTV and dashcam footage of Mr Termini walking past a group of teens on Talbot Street shortly after 10.30pm. He turns back and appears to talk with them, at which point the then-15-year-old attacked him.

One of the other boys kicked Mr Termini eight times and can be seen dragging him by the jacket.

Mr Termini ran towards Store Street, while this boy continued to kick him. The other 14-year-old boy, who was watching from across the street, then became involved, punching Mr Termini once and knocking him to the ground.

The two 14-year-olds checked on Mr Termini before fleeing.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Termini said he faced medical bills and expenses of more than €103,000. He said he forgave his attackers but wants them to pay restitution to help cover his costs.

He said the attack changed his life “completely”. He said he is in constant pain, has PTSD, cannot walk without a cane, has rods in his back and can no longer speak clearly.

The boy who was last to participate in the attack went to the Garda station the next day with his father. He told gardaí he saw the victim harassing two women and then his friend kicked him. He said he gave the victim a punch in the head, but he did not mean to do that. He has no previous convictions.

Gardaí searched the home of the other 14-year-old a week after the assault. When interviewed by gardaí, he said he saw his friend messing with the man and then he gave him a few punches to the head, neck and shoulders.

He said he felt terrible watching the footage. He has four previous convictions for minor drug offences.

Defence counsel for this boy said he was “before the court for what happened over three minutes”, has mental health issues and is sorry for his actions.

The boy who instigated the incident exercised his right to silence when interviewed by gardaí.