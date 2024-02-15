Defamation action by journalist against John Waters to be heard in April

John Waters has entered a full defence in which he denies having published the words complained of and claims at all times he was exercising his right to free speech. Photograph: Alan Betson

Four days have been set aside at the end of April for a defamation action being taken by Irish Times journalist Kitty Holland against John Waters over comments he allegedly made when addressing the annual conference of Renua Ireland in November 2017, a court has heard.

Dublin Circuit Civil Court was told there are expected to be more than a dozen witnesses.

Mr Waters, of Sandycove, Dublin, has entered a full defence in which he denies having published the words complained of and claims at all times he was exercising his right to free speech. The writer claims he was not aware an address by him to the conference was being recorded and broadcast online.

Barrister Shane English, for Ms Holland, told Judge John O’Connor on Thursday that she had on a number of occasions written about the untimely death in 2012 of Savita Halappanavar in University Hospital, Galway — articles stated to have gained prominence during the 2018 abortion referendum.

During an application for specific dates for her defamation action to be heard, Mr English said he had been instructed by his client to mention other alleged defamatory online allegations made about her, including a statement on the website of former journalist Gemma O’Doherty. Counsel then read the excerpt from Ms O’Doherty’s TV website which stated: “And tonight, in every (maternity) hospital in the country babies are being murdered because of Kitty Holland who murdered two of her own ... She should be locked up in an asylum for doing that.” He told Judge O’Connor the statement had been made during a video interview with Mr Waters and “from which he did not demur or contradict”.

Judge O’Connor advised Mr Waters’ barrister to get instructions from his client in relation to the very serious allegations.