Jury considers verdict in trial of Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes

Kyle HayesSee Dave Raleigh for Story 1-12-23 Kyle Hayes, 25, address Vallyashea, Kildimo, Charged with Two Counts of Violent Disorder at the Icon Nightclub, Limerick , also charged with Assaulted causing harm to Cillian McCarthy, on the Same date at Limerick District Court Picture brendan Gleeson

A jury in the trial of five-time All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler, Kyle Hayes, who is accused of assault and violent disorder, has retired to consider its verdict at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Hayes (25) is accused of having been part of a “mob” that “chased”, “punched”, “stamped” and “kicked” Cillian McCarthy (24) during a “vicious and sustained attack” outside the Icon nightclub, Limerick City, on October 28th, 2019.

The four-time All Star hurler is also alleged to have punched Mr McCarthy on the dance floor of the nightclub after having earlier squared up to him and Mr McCarthy’s friend, Craig Cosgrave (24).

The prosecution claimed Mr Hayes was upset at this because one of the women was seeing a friend of his.

Mr Hayes denies these accusations, and specifically one count of assaulting Mr McCarthy, causing him harm, as well as two counts of violent disorder.

Mr Cosgrave, from Caherally, Grange, Co Limerick, who allegedly threw punches on the dance floor while trying defend himself and Mr McCarthy, is charged with violent disorder in the club.

Earlier in the trial, Judge Dermot Sheehan told the jury to discharge themselves regarding charges against Jai Chaudri (22) of Carheeny, Kildimo, who was accused of assault causing harm to Mr McCarthy, and one count of violent disorder.

Yesterday, in his closing speech,, Mr Hayes’s barrister, senior counsel Brian McInerney, asked the jury to “give him (Kyle Hayes) his life back”.

Mr McInerney said the last four years waiting for the trial were an “torture” for Mr Hayes.

Two gardai gave evidence they saw Mr Hayes kicking a male on the ground outside the Icon nightclub on the night.

One of the gardai, Detective Garda Dean Landers, said he told Mr Hayes to remain where he was, and that Mr Hayes broke free from his grip and ran away.

Det Gda Landers said he “chased” the Limerick hurler, repeatedly shouting him “Gardaí, stop” but he kept running.

The detective eventually caught up with the Limerick hurler and arrested him.

During interviews with gardaí Mr Hayes denied assaulting Mr McCarthy and he admitted running away because he said gardaí were “roaring” at him.

He told gardaí he eventually stopped running because he thought running away “made me look guilty”.

Another witness, Christopher Heelan, told the court he saw Kyle Hayes “punch” and “stand on” Mr McCarthy outside the Icon.

Mr McCarthy gave evidence that Mr Hayes approached himself and Craig Cosgrave in Smyths Bar earlier on the night and and warned them to “stay the f**k away” from two females, who both men were friends with and chatting innocently with.

Mr McCarthy said Mr Hayes later “charged” towards him on the dance floor, and punched him in the head a number of times.

He told the jury that CCTV footage they had seen “clearly” showed Kyle Hayes punching him.

Kyle Hayes’ barrister, senior counsel Brian McInerney, said Mr Hayes denies all of the charges.

He suggested Cillian McCarthy was “angry” on the night and “started this”, and that Kyle Hayes had tried to defend himself in the club.

In conclusion yesterday, Mr McInerney told the jury: “Take back this chalice of torture from his lips, and return him the bosom of his family.”