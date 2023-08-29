Woman due in court in relation to Sliabh Liag assault

Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard carry out a search of Sliabh Liag for a missing person, in Co. Donegal. Photograph: Joe Dunne

A woman in her 20s has been charged in connection with a fatal assault which reportedly took place in the Sliabh Liag area of south west Donegal in June.

The incident took place in the area sometime between June 24th and 25th 2023.

The woman was arrested yesterday and is due to appear before a Special Sitting of Letterkenny District Court this morning at 11am.

The body of Robert Wilkin, aged in his mid 60s, was retrieved from the water off Sliabh Liag cliffs on July 3rd, and the tourist attraction was closed to the public for a number of days to facilitate searches. Mr Wilkin was from Northern Ireland and had been reported missing.

Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) had been assisting the Garda in investigating the incident.