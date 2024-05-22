Four men charged with public order offences following asylum protest in Carrickmines

The four appeared before Judge Deirdre Gearty at Dublin District Court on Wednesday evening. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

Four men charged with public order offences during a protest at a facility for asylum seekers in south Co Dublin have been released on bail and have been ordered not to attend refugee centre demonstrations.

Gardaí on duty at a new centre for international protection applicants in Ballyogan, Carrickmines, arrested them just after midday on Wednesday.

Rodger Long (53) of Clay Farm Drive, Kilgobbin, Dublin 18; Jordan O’Donoghue (21) of Ballyogan Avenue, Carrickmines, Dublin 18; Conor Killian (25) of Carrickmines Little, Brighton Road, Foxrock, south Co Dublin, and Ian Cahill (44) of Ballyogan Vale, Ballyogan Road, Dublin 18, were charged under the Public Order Act.

They appeared before Judge Deirdre Gearty at Dublin District Court on Wednesday evening.

They are accused that on May 22nd at Ballyogan Road, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, they wilfully prevented or interrupted the free passage of a person or vehicle. On conviction, the charge can result in a €400 fine.

The four are also accused of failing to comply with a garda’s direction to immediately leave the vicinity of the place concerned in a peaceable or orderly manner, an offence that could result in a six-month sentence and a fine.

Mr Long, Mr O’Donoghue and Mr Killian were allowed legal aid and had representation in court, but Mr Cahill did not have a lawyer.

Gardaí did not object to their bail but sought conditions which Judge Gearty imposed.

The defendants, who have yet to enter pleas. They were ordered to stay away from public protests and Ballyogan refugee centre.

Mr Killian and Cahill must sign on once a week at their local garda stations.

In each case, they were remanded on €200 bonds to appear at Dún Laoghaire District Court on June 19th to enter pleas.

In a legal aid application, the court heard that Mr Long, who “made no reply to charge,” was a father of four, on social welfare and living in social housing, while his wife works part-time.

Mr O’Donoghue was assigned a solicitor after telling Judge Gearty, “I don’t really know; I’ve never been before the court.”

Mr Killian did not reply when charged and agreed to the terms sought.

Mr Cahill told the court he was not represented. Offered legal assistance, he replied: “No, I’m okay.”