Husband charged with murder of mother-of-two Anna Mooney in Raheny

Gardaí examine the scene where Anna Mooney was found dead in a house on the Kilbarrack Road, Raheny. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife in Raheny on Thursday.

Stephen Mooney (51) of Kilbarrack Road, Raheny, Dublin was arrested at his home where the body of Anna Mooney was found in the kitchen with several stab wounds.

The mother-of-two originally came from Ukraine but has been living in Ireland for many years. She was found after gardai were called to the family home in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Mr Mooney, a businessman who worked in property, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder before being charged in the early hours of Friday morning in Clontarf Garda Station.

READ MORE

Detective Sergeant Basil Grimes said the accused replied “no comment” when the charge was put to him.

Mr Mooney, who was represented by solicitor Phelim O’Neill, appeared in Dublin District Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday morning wearing a black hoodie.

Mr O’Neill made an application for legal aid which was granted by Judge Bryan Smyth after a statement of means was submitted.

Legal aid was granted and Judge Smyth directed Mr Mooney receive appropriate medical attention after hearing he had reported high blood pressure during his time in Garda custody.

There was no application for bail. In murder charges, bail can only be granted by the High Court.

Judge Smyth remanded Mr Mooney in continuing custody until next Tuesday in Cloverhill District Court.