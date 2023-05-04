Woman kept blank firing pistol in safe for protection, court told

Dublin District Court heard that gardaí responded to reports from relatives that the accused had a gun at her address

A mother of two who kept a blank firing pistol in a safe as a “prop” for her protection after getting threatened has been given a wholly suspended sentence.

Celina Merriman (43), of Drombawn Avenue, Dublin 9, pleaded guilty on Thursday to unlawful possession of the Browning firing pistol on January 18th, 2021.

Dublin District Court heard that gardaí responded to reports from relatives that the accused had a gun at her address. During a search, they located the pistol in a safe in the kitchen.

Judge Bryan Smyth was told a Garda ballistics examination confirmed it to be a firearm, but it fired blanks.

Leniency

Pleading for leniency, defence counsel Kevin McCrave said his client, who was not required to give evidence, had the pistol believing it was a “prop”, and she kept it for her protection.

The court heard she “felt under threat” after a motorcycle she minded at a former address was stolen, and the owner became angry and wanted €8,500.

She felt “somewhat vulnerable”, and a friend advised her where to get the pistol, but Merriman did not have to pay for it and did not get any ammunition.

The court heard she suffered from mobility issues following a fall four years ago and had co-operated with gardaí.

Judge Smyth heard her prior convictions were for motoring offences, and the last of those was in 2012, but he said the firearm was “realistic enough”. He added that it warranted a custodial sentence, but noting the mitigation, he suspended it if she kept the peace and did not re-offend for two years.

The offence was contrary to the 1925 Firearms Act.