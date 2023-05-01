Man charged with abusing girl 40 years ago

The man must sign on at a garda station three days a week, reside at a specific address, surrender his travel documents, and have no contact with the complainant. Photograph: iStock

A man charged with abusing a young girl about 40 years ago has been granted bail with strict conditions.

The accused, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Ciaran Liddy at Dublin District Court on Monday.

The man, in his late 50s, was accused of three counts of indecently assaulting the girl, a relative, at two locations in Dublin in 1981 and 1984.

The bail granted included a €5,000 cash lodgement, and he was ordered to appear again in court later this month for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

READ MORE

He must sign on at a garda station three days a week, reside at a specific address, surrender his travel documents, and have no contact with the complainant. He is yet to enter a plea.