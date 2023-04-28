Protester charged with incitement to hatred fails to have bail conditions removed

Graham Carey, who has been a supporter and organiser of anti-immigration protests, has been charged over social media content he allegedly posted. File photograph: Collins Courts

A Dublin man who has been a supporter and organiser of anti-immigration protests has failed to have his bail conditions removed after being charged with an offence under incitement to hatred legislation.

The charge relates to social media content allegedly posted by Graham Carey.

Mr Carey (39), of Dunsink Drive, Finglas, was granted bail earlier this year, in February, under a variety of conditions, including being barred from social media and banned from organising or attending any protests or gatherings, either in person or online.

Mr Carey is accused of distributing, showing or playing a recording of visual images or sounds regarded as being threatening, abusive or insulting and intended to stir up hatred or which was likely to stir up hatred. The alleged offence is contrary to Section 2 of the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act 1989.

Mr Carey was also instructed, in February, to stay away from “any locations housing refugees” as the judge granted him bail on his own bond of €200.

He must also reside at his home address as part of his bail conditions as well as abiding by a curfew, which stipulates he must be at home between 9pm and 6am every day.

When the case return to court on Friday, Mr Carey, who is representing himself, asked for these bail conditions to be removed. He said the conditions impacted his ability to return to work.

However, the request was denied and the court ordered his bail conditions to remain until the case appears before court again on June 9th in Blanchardstown District Court.