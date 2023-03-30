Enoch Burke ‘went on about transgenderism’ for up to eight minutes at meeting

Enoch Burke has been excluded from further physical participation in the case until he agrees to obey the court’s directions. Photograph: Collins Courts

Enoch Burke “suddenly erupted” at a meeting of staff at Wilson’s Hospital School held two days after the principal asked teachers to address a transitioning student by their preferred name and using the pronoun they, the High Court has been told.

John Galligan, deputy principal at the Co Westmeath school, said, as the staff meeting got underway on May 10th 2022, Mr Burke “suddenly erupted”, saying he could not sit there any longer and had to ask the principal, Niamh McShane, to withdraw her “demand”.

Ms McShane “very calmly” asked Mr Burke to stop, saying the meeting was not the place to discuss the matter, but Mr Burke “went on about transgenderism” for about five to eight minutes and challenged the school chaplain whether the request was in line with his religious beliefs.

Mr Burke was physically agitated and “changed colour”, was not shouting but was projecting his voice and would not let the principal or anyone else interrupt him, Mr Galligan said. The chaplain and others tried to calm the situation and Mr Burke “stopped talking eventually”.

Mr Galligan said he attended a meeting with Ms McShane and Mr Burke on May 18th to discuss what had happened at the staff meeting. Mr Burke spoke about his religious beliefs and opposition to “transgenderism”, a line and mantra repeated several times, and demanded Ms McShane withdraw her May 8th “demand”. She replied it was a “respectful request, not a demand”.

Ms McShane asked Mr Burke how he would treat a transitioning student if he had to take a class which contained a transitioning student or deal with a roll call. He would not answer her question directly and kept repeating he was “a professional” and his professionalism was not in question.

“We were none the wiser how he would deal with that situation if it arose,” Mr Galligan said.

Mr Galligan was not present when Mr Burke interrupted a school religious service on June 21st to publicly ask Ms McShane to withdraw her request and was “flabbergasted” when told about that.

Mr Galligan said he attended a board of management meeting on August 15th 2022 when the chairman, John Rogers, read from a report concerning Mr Burke prepared by Ms McShane under stage four of a disciplinary process. The content of the report was not discussed but a meeting was arranged for August 22nd to consider whether Mr Burke should be placed on paid administrative leave, he said.

Mr Burke, accompanied by his sister Ammi, attended that meeting at the school. Mr Burke raised many issues about correspondence and the wording of the circular concerning the disciplinary process but had not directly addressed why he should not be placed on administrative leave, Mr Galligan said.

Mark Connaughton SC, for the school, said Mr Burke has said that he never got the chance to complete his submissions to the board, the meeting was conducted in a “haphazard” manner and ended with the chairperson walking out of the room. Mr Burke has said he told the meeting what was being proposed was extremely serious, would put a significant blemish on his good name and character and Mr Rogers had “ordered” him multiple times to take the administrative leave.

Mr Galligan said Mr Burke was given “several chances to put his case forward.” He agreed Mr Rogers had said words to Mr Burke along the lines this was just an initial meeting, take your administrative leave, that he, Mr Rogers knew that would be embarrassing but Mr Burke and everyone in the school needed “some leeway”.

Mr Rogers adjourned the meeting after 30-40 minutes because the Burkes were “going on and on” and it was “getting nowhere, absolutely nowhere”. He did not remember the chairperson saying it was “over for you” or whether Mr Rogers had said: “We’ve heard enough”.

Mr Rogers was “extremely agitated”, he said. His own view was Mr Burke was not going to engage with the issue. He agreed the Burkes were escorted off the school premises after the meeting adjourned.

Members of the board were “in shock”, it was the first time some had met Mr Burke and his sister, he said. The board meeting was reconvened that same evening, lasted about an hour and it was decided to place Mr Burke on administrative leave.

There was a health and safety concern about what may happen when children were present when school resumed, he said. The concern was whether children, particularly first year students, may witness interruption and protest.

He was giving evidence on Thursday in the school’s continuing action against Mr Burke, in which the core issue is whether he was wrongly suspended from his teaching position in August 2022 pending a disciplinary process.

Mr Burke denies any misconduct and contends the entire process should be annulled.

He disputes the school’s account of events in many respects and contends his constitutional rights, including to freedom of expression and religious belief and fair procedures, have been breached.

Arising from Mr Burke’s conduct in court on Tuesday morning as the case was due to open, including some two hours of persistent submissions and interruptions by him over discovery issues, Mr Justice Alexander Owens found Mr Burke in “obvious contempt” in the face of the court.

Mr Burke has been excluded from further physical participation in the case until he agrees to obey the court’s directions but was told he could participate by remote link. He has so far given no indication to the court whether he is on the remote link.

Mr Burke’s separate appeal against a decision by the school board of management last January to issue a notice of dismissal to him will be heard on a later date before an independent three-person panel.

At the outset of the case today, the judge said, if Mr Burke was listening online, he was welcome to attend court if he adhered to its rulings. He hoped Mr Burke would understand the court has to impose a discipline, the judge added.

In his evidence, Mr Galligan, who joined the school as deputy principal in September 2019, said Mr Burke was a good teacher whose “forte” was debating and who assisted students in preparing for debating competitions.

Mr Galligan said he was aware in November 2021 that a student – a different student from the student subject of the May 8th request - was transitioning. This was his first experience of such a situation and the school arranged for a workshop run by Transgender Equality Network Ireland (Teni) which gave “excellent” advice about how to proceed.

He said Ms McShane sent an email to staff explaining the student’s name would be changed to their preferred name on the role and they would be referred to by a different pronoun. The response from staff was “very positive” and there was no dissent, he said.

The case is continuing.