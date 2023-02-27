Man pleads guilty to indecent assault at Christian Brothers school in Dublin

Judge Patricia Ryan set a sentence date of May 24th when full facts of the case will be heard. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault at the Christian Brothers School in Westland Row in the early 1980s.

Paul Hendrick appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Monday where he admitted two counts of indecently assaulting a male at the Dublin city centre school on dates between May 1980 and July 1981.

Defence counsel for Hendrick, of Croftwood Grove, Ballyfermot, Dublin, said he is a 75-year-old man and they were hoping to have the matter dealt with at an early stage.

Judge Patricia Ryan set a sentence date of May 24th. She remanded Hendrick on bail until that date, when full facts of the case will be heard.