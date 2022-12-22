‘Large number’ of outstanding statements required before Andy Cash trial, court hears

Andy Cash is charged with murdering his sister, Lisa Cash (18), and his twin siblings, Christy and Chelsea Cawley (8). Their funeral took place in Bohernabreena Cemetery in September. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Prosecutors must obtain “a large number of outstanding statements” for the book of evidence of a man awaiting trial for murdering his two sisters and brother in Tallaght.

Lisa Cash (18), and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after they were attacked and stabbed at their family home in Rossfield Avenue, in the Brookfield area, in the early hours of September 4th.

Gardaí from Tallaght station, supported by armed detectives and members of an armed support unit, responded. During a stand-off, officers used non-lethal devices to effect an arrest.

They charged Andy Cash (24), also from Rossfield Avenue, with the three murders, and he was remanded in custody by a late special sitting of the District Court on September 5th. An order was made for him to have a psychological assessment in prison.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court. The State must first complete a book of evidence and serve it on him before a trial order is granted.

He appeared again at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday via video link. Dressed in a red top and grey tracksuit, he spoke to give his name.

A State solicitor told Judge John Brennan that the book of evidence was not ready yet, progress was being made, but “there are a large number of outstanding statements”.

Defence counsel Eloise Flynn explained to Mr Cash that it would be a “big book of evidence” and the prosecution needed more time.

Asked to consent to a two or four-week adjournment, he replied, “four weeks, please”.

Judge Brennan noted progress is being made and remanded the accused in continuing custody to appear again on January 19th.

Mr Cash said “thank you” at the end of the procedural hearing.

During Mr Cash’s first court hearing, Garda Rob Whitty gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said he charged the accused of three counts of murder.

“His reply to the charge after caution was ‘no comment’ to each charge, and he was handed a true copy of each charge sheet,” Garda Whitty had said.

The District Court cannot grant bail in a murder case that requires a High Court application.