Co Down man sentenced to five years for human trafficking

A Co Down man who preyed on vulnerable women, coercing many of them into prostitution and forcing them to have unprotected sex with him and others has received a five year sentence.

However, with an order for the sentence to be served half in jail and half on licence, Martin Heaney (59) will be set free within hours as he has already served more than the equivalent waiting for his case to progress.

Heaney also became the first person in NI to be made subject to a Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order which places numerous restrictions on him, including where he lives, what work he does, who he can socialise with and what devices he can have such as mobile phones or laptops. The order will be in place for seven years.

Jailing him at Craigavon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast and with several of the victims watching proceedings by video link, Judge Patrick Lynch QC said it was clear that Heaney “was using women, many of whom were extremely vulnerable whether through young age, mental health difficulties, drug misuse or general deprivation.”

“They’re often unfortunate members of our society that the defendant in essence prayed upon for the purpose of his own sexual gratification and for the purpose of making money,” said the judge.

Last November, the former taxi and bus driver with an address at Maypole Park in Dromore but currently residing at HMP Maghaberry, entered guilty pleas to 10 counts of controlling the prostitution of 10 women “in expectation of gain for yourself,” 10 counts of human trafficking females in that he “arranged or facilitated the travel” of 10 women “with a view to them being exploited” and seven charges of voyeurism by “recording another person doing a private act for the purpose of sexual gratification and knowing they did not consent to being recorded.”

Heaney also admitted single counts of inciting a woman to become a prostitute and acquiring criminal property “namely cash and money transfers” with all of the offences committed over more than eight years between June 2011 and September 2019.

Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly from the PSN’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit welcomed the sentence. “Today’s outcome follows an eight-month investigation, one of the largest ever carried out by our Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit,” she said/

She said the investigation involved co-operation between the PSNI, An Garda Síochána, National Crime Agency, Department of Justice and Public Prosecution Service.

“Initial information gathered indicated that Heaney was involved in transporting vulnerable, young, local women throughout Northern Ireland and to the Republic of Ireland to provide sexual services for payment.

“Heaney was initially arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, controlling prostitution and money laundering; and was further arrested on suspicion of voyeurism, brothel-keeping and paying for sexual services,” she said.

“The investigation, from start to finish, has unearthed a series of despicable offences – all with the common aim of exploiting vulnerable young women for selfish financial gain. The women have been controlled, used and treated appallingly.

“I’m keen to, first of all, acknowledge the inspirational courage demonstrated by those victims who came forward to assist our investigation.

“I am also taking this opportunity to reach out to anyone who is being abused, or has been abused, in this way.

“If you have been exploited, please speak to us. I can assure you that you’ll be treated with respect and sensitivity – at every step of the way.

“You can find more information on the Human Trafficking page of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s website, this includes signs to look out for. Please contact us with any information or suspicions. One simple call could end the misery of a victim living right next door. If it’s an emergency call 999; 101 in a non-emergency; or call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 012 1700.”