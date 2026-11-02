Renewed plea over five NI people secretly murdered and buried who remain missing

A renewed appeal has been made over four men and a woman who were secretly murdered and buried by paramilitaries in Northern Ireland and who remain missing.

Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac, Seamus Maguire and Lisa Dorrian will be remembered at the 20th annual All Souls Silent Walk for the Disappeared at Stormont on Monday.

Their families will walk from Carson’s Statue to the steps of Parliament Buildings to lay the black wreath with five white lilies representing those who have yet to be found.

The annual event is organised by the Wave Trauma Centre, which has supported the Families of the Disappeared since 1995.

It is expected that Rosalie Flanagan, commissioner on the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) will attend along with Eamonn Henry, lead investigator of the ICLVR.

Some 17 people were designated as disappeared, and 13 have been found.

The ICLVR’s search for Maguire continues at Derryclone near Lurgan.

Although Dorrian’s disappearance came in 2005, outside the remit of the ICLVR, which can only take cases from before April 10th, 1998, Wave includes her as one of the Disappeared.

Wave chief executive Sandra Peake said: “Today, 20 years on from that first walk to the steps of Parliament Buildings, there are still five white lilies in the wreath.

“There is a process in place through the ICLVR that has worked, and every successful search over the years has brought hope that the torment of the families can finally be brought to an end.

“But each passing year takes its toll as everyone grows older.

“It is especially difficult for those still waiting but the resolve of all of the families of the Disappeared to see the remains of those yet to be found to be returned to their loved ones for Christian burial is undiminished.

“Our thoughts and prayers today will especially be with the Maguire family as the search for Seamus continues at Derryclone near Lurgan.”

[ Searching for Northern Ireland’s disappeared: ‘As the years went on, it just became life’Opens in new window ]

Just over a year ago the latest search for Columba McVeigh, who was 19 when he was murdered by the IRA 50 years ago, at Bragan Bog, Co Monaghan, ended without success. McVeigh’s sister Dympna is travelling from her home in England to walk with the other families.

“As long as I am able I’ll walk with those whose support over so many difficult years has meant more to me and our family than I can say and we’ll not rest until all of the Disappeared are found and returned home,” she said.

“There are people who have the information that the ICLVR needs to finish its work. Please look into your hearts and do what you know is right to bring an end to our suffering.”

Anyone with information on any of the Disappeared cases is asked to contact the ICLVR or the Police Service of Northern Ireland. - PA

[ The Disappeared: ‘If you think there are straightforward heroes and villains then you are not thinking hard enough’Opens in new window ]