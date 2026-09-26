Three men released without charge after being questioned over Listowel assault

Gardaí have been harvesting CCTV footage from the Listowel area in an attempt to assist their investigation. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Three men arrested in relation to an assault in Co Kerry, which left a man in a critical condition, have been released without charge.

The 20-year-old man suffered serious head injuries outside a pub in the Square area in Listowel town centre at around 8.40pm on Thursday.

The man, from the Listowel area, was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

He was later transferred to Cork University Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He remained in a critical condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit on Saturday.

The three men arrested for questioning about the assault, one aged in his 30s and two in their 20s, were arrested in the Listowel area and taken to Tralee and Listowel Garda stations.

They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows suspects be held for up to 24 hours. The men were released shortly before midnight on Friday after being questioned for around 10 hours.

An Garda Síochána said a file would be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Garda technical experts have carried out a forensic examination of the scene of the assault and have been harvesting CCTV footage from the area in an attempt to assist their investigation.

The force appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly those who were in the Square in Listowel between 8.15pm and 9.15pm on Thursday, to come contact Listowel Garda station on 068 50820.