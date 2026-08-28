Wife of man crushed by stolen SUV says she does not know when he will walk again

Hari Priya Kuber Singh said her husband was 'lifeless' after the incident. Photograph: RTÉ Prime Time

A woman whose husband was crushed and seriously injured by an SUV stolen by a group of teenagers last month has said she does not know when he will walk again.

Jackson Singh suffered a brain bleed, a shattered pelvis, lacerations to his liver, broken ribs and facial fractures when he was struck and driven over by a Ford Ranger in Graiguecullen, Co Carlow, on the morning of July 8th.

The 32-year-old, who commuted to Dublin from Carlow for work, was on a motorcycle at a set of traffic lights when he was struck by the vehicle, which had been stolen in Rathcoole, Co Dublin, hours earlier.

Four teenagers were arrested after the incident, including Jack Kennedy, one of the five teenagers who died after a crash while driving in the wrong direction on the M9 in Co Kildare earlier this month.

Alex McCarthy (16), another of the five teenagers killed, had also been questioned by gardaí.

Hari Priya Kuber Singh, who said her husband was “lifeless” when she saw him in hospital after the incident, said she “felt so bad” after hearing of the M9 crash fatalities, saying they were “teenagers”.

Jackson Singh remains hospitalised in Cork following the incident. Photograph: RTÉ Prime Time

“We all do things when we are immature,” she said.

“What they did was wrong, but nobody deserves to die in that way.”

Speaking to RTÉ’s Prime Time, Singh said it was a “blessing” that her husband is alive.

“The minute I saw him, he was just shattered,” she said.

Her husband remains in hospital in Cork, and is “doing okay”, she said, though he remains in pain “most of the time”.

“He has lost his sense of smell and sense of taste right now,” she said.

“Until this incident happened, I didn’t know Jackson was this strong,” she said, adding that despite his injuries, “the only he thing he kept asking” was how his nine-month-old daughter was, she said.

“I genuinely don’t know when I’m going to take him back home, what’s going to happen to us. I don’t know when he can walk,” she said.