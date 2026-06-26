Man (30s) arrested for questioning about kitchen stabbing that caused wound to neck in Cork

Gardaí are questioning a man in his 30s about a stabbing in which another man suffered a serious wound to his neck.

The incident happened at 6.40pm on Thursday when a row broke out between kitchen staff in a restaurant in Cobh in east Cork. One man is believed to have stabbed the other in the neck before fleeing the scene on foot.

Emergency services were alerted and the injured man, who is in his 50s, was brought by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. It’s understood he is now in a stable condition.

Gardaí began a search for the suspect, and he was arrested at around 10pm at Glounthaune Railway Station and taken to Midleton Garda station, where he is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act for questioning about the incident.

“This was a serious incident – the injured party suffered a bad knife wound to the neck. It was only millimetres from cutting a major blood vessel – a few millimetres the other side and it might well have proven fatal,” said a Garda source.

The Garda press office confirmed a man had been arrested for questioning about the assault and investigators have urged people who may have seen a video clip of the incident on social media not to repost or circulate it.

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