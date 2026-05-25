Crime & Law

Man (50s) in critical condition after alleged serious assault in Coolock, Dublin

Gardaí appealing for witnesses who were in Belcamp Park last Wednesday evening

Gardaí are investigating a serious incident in Coolock last Wednesday. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd
Gardaí are investigating a serious incident in Coolock last Wednesday. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd
Hugh Dooley
Mon May 25 2026 - 13:261 MIN READ

A man is in critical condition in hospital after he was found unresponsive last Wednesday in Belcamp Park in Coolock, Co Dublin.

The man, who is in his 50s, was brought to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of “serious injuries”, An Garda Síochána said.

The Garda said they were investigating an alleged serious assault, with the incident understood to have occurred in Belcamp Park, near the Clonshaugh Park estate entrance closest to Clonshaugh Lawn.

Gardaí and emergency services went to the scene at about 6pm after receiving a call about a man unresponsive at Clonshaugh Park. The scene was preserved for technical examination.

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Garda issued an appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

People who were exercising in the park or were near the Clonshaugh Park entrance to Belcamp Park, or Clonshaugh Drive, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on the day are of interest to gardaí.

The force also called for anyone with camera or dashcam footage of the area to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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