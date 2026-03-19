Suspect devices found in bag outside retail premises in Cherry Orchard, Dublin

Gardaí are at the scene of an incident in Dublin 10 after a number of suspect devices were found. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Gardaí have launched a significant emergency response operation in southwest Dublin after a number of devices were discovered in a bag.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after an alert when a device, later determined to be non-viable, was found near the Liffey Valley shopping centre bus terminal.

That Garda and Defence Forces operation on Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of a suspect.

In the latest incident on Thursday morning, roads were sealed off in the Cherry Orchard area, near Ballyfermot, after the suspect devices were discovered in a bag outside a busy retail premises.

A security cordon has been put in place by the Garda and the assistance of the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been requested.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident on the Ballyfermot Road in Dublin 10,” Garda Headquarters said in a statement. “The road remains closed. Members of the public are asked to avoid the Ballyfermot Road area. Further updates will follow.”

More to follow