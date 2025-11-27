Sixty-seven human trafficking victims identified by gardaí in 2024

Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan at the launch of Project Aware, an initiative intended to highlight the issue of human trafficking.

Sixty-seven victims of human trafficking were identified by An Garda Síochána during 2024 but the real number of those impacted is likely a multiple of that, the launch of a new public awareness campaign heard.

The figure represents a 25 per cent increase on 2023 and brings to 633 the number of victims formally identified since 2013. The majority are female.

Launching the new Project Aware initiative on Thursday, which is backed by An Garda Síochána, the HSE and non-governmental organisations including Doras, the Immigrant Council of Ireland and Ruhama, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said human trafficking “is happening in Ireland, often hidden in plain sight, we can’t turn away from it”.

He said the campaign, which will be promoted in social and other media during the coming weeks, will educate members of the public on how to spot signs of human trafficking.

It will be delivered in conjunction with the main Irish banks with support from US financial institutions who, the event heard, have an important part to play in identifying financial transactions generated by offenders.

Niamh Davenport, head of financial crime with the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland, said trafficking was also a financial crime.

“Through this campaign, we want to raise public awareness and reaffirm our sector’s commitment to working alongside government, law enforcement, and NGOs to stop trafficking at every level.”

EY’s Jenny Pattwell said the firm was also involved in The Harcourt Programme, a collaboration with other stakeholders intended “to prevent, detect and disrupt the financial structures that enable modern slavery”.

Det Chief Supt Colm Noonan of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau said “trafficking often hides behind everyday situations, and awareness can make the difference”.

He said anyone who suspected they had witnessed an instance of human trafficking or anyone who was a victim themselves could contact An Garda Síochána at a dedicated email address, blueblindfold@gmail.com, or on the confidential telephone line at 1800 666 111.