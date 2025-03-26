Crime & Law

Man seriously injured in explosion at house in Tallaght

Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit and gardaí at the scene in Killinarden area

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit and Garda Technical Bureau examining the scene in the Killinarden area of Tallaght, Dublin, this afternoon. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
Conor Gallagher
Wed Mar 26 2025 - 16:18

A man (50s) was seriously injured in an explosion at a house in Tallaght on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene in the Killinarden area in Dublin 24.

The man is being treated at Tallaght University Hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit and the Garda Technical Bureau are currently examining the scene,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

“No further information is available at this time.”

Conor Gallagher is Crime and Security Correspondent of The Irish Times