Man seriously injured in explosion at house in Tallaght

A man (50s) was seriously injured in an explosion at a house in Tallaght on Wednesday morning.
Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene in the Killinarden area in Dublin 24.
The man is being treated at Tallaght University Hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
“The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit and the Garda Technical Bureau are currently examining the scene,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.
“No further information is available at this time.”
More to follow.