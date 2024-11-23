Two men arrested following cocaine haul in Limerick

Two men, aged in their 40s and 60s, are currently detained under drug trafficking legislation in a Garda station in the Limerick area

Two men have been arrested after €560,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized during searches at a number of locations in Limerick city.

The arrests and seizures were made on Friday after gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle, during the course of which €490,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized.

During a separate search, under warrant, of a property in the city suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €70,000 was seized.

The drugs seized will now undergo further analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

The two men, who are aged in their 40s and 60s, are currently detained under drug trafficking legislation in a Garda station in the Limerick area. Garda investigations are ongoing.