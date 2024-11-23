Two men arrested following cocaine haul in Limerick

Two men have been arrested after €560,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized during searches at a number of locations in Limerick city.
The arrests and seizures were made on Friday after gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle, during the course of which €490,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized.
During a separate search, under warrant, of a property in the city suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €70,000 was seized.
The drugs seized will now undergo further analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.
READ MORE
Disability worker says she was ‘shaken’ and in tears after exchange with Simon Harris
Storm Bert live updates: Galway road closed due to landslide as 34,000 homes and businesses without power
The tears came from an unexpected quarter. Conor McGregor, holding his mother’s hand, gulping for air and crying
‘I know what happened in that room’: the full story of the Conor McGregor case
The two men, who are aged in their 40s and 60s, are currently detained under drug trafficking legislation in a Garda station in the Limerick area. Garda investigations are ongoing.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis