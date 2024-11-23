Crime & Law

Two men arrested following cocaine haul in Limerick

Cocaine with an estimated street value of €560,000 seized in two searches

Two men, aged in their 40s and 60s, are currently detained under drug trafficking legislation in a Garda station in the Limerick area
Tim O'Brien
Sat Nov 23 2024 - 16:28

Two men have been arrested after €560,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized during searches at a number of locations in Limerick city.

The arrests and seizures were made on Friday after gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle, during the course of which €490,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized.

During a separate search, under warrant, of a property in the city suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €70,000 was seized.

The drugs seized will now undergo further analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

The two men, who are aged in their 40s and 60s, are currently detained under drug trafficking legislation in a Garda station in the Limerick area. Garda investigations are ongoing.

