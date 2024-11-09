Garda hospitalised following Cork hit and run incident

The driver of the second car fled the scene on foot. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run incident in Co Cork in which a member of the force was hospitalised.

The incident took place on Saturday shortly before 10am when gardaí and emergency services were responding to a serious traffic collision on the N72 at Spa Glen in Mallow.

An unmarked garda car was struck by another car and the driver of the second vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The sole occupant of the garda car, a member of the force in his 40s, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment to his injuries. He has since been discharged.

READ MORE

A technical examination of the scene of the incident took place and the road was reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them, in particular any road users who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with any information, is asked to contact Mallow Garda station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.