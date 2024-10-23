Searches in Ireland and Spain targeting Hutch organised crime group

A number of searches have taken place in Ireland and Spain on Thursday morning. Photograph: Alan Betson

A number of searches have taken place in Ireland and Spain on Thursday morning targeting the Hutch organised crime group which is suspected of being involved in money laundering across a number of jurisdictions.

Ten searches were conducted in Spain, with gardaí from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) in the region to support the Guardia Civil.

One search took place at a residential property in Dublin following receipt of an International Letter of Request/ Mutual Legal Assistance (ILOR) from the Spanish authorities.

The search in Dublin was also carried out by gardaí attached to the GNBCI. An officer from the Guardia Civil was in attendance and the search was supported by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and the Emergency Response Unit (ERU).

The operation is part of ongoing liaison between the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Guardia Civil in Spain, which targets the Hutch organised crime group which is located both in Ireland and Spain.

A previous search targeting the Hutch group was conducted in Lanzarote in June 2022 by Guardia Civil on behalf of GNBCI.