Man arrested after cocaine valued at €2.1m seized in Rosslare

Cocaine worth an estimated €2.1 million was seized in Rosslare, Co Wexford on Thursday. Photograph: An Garda Síochana

A man has been arrested after cocaine worth an estimated €2.1 million was seized in Rosslare, Co Wexford, on Thursday.

A consignment of around 30kg of the drug was discovered following a joint operation involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Wexford Divisional Drugs Unit and Revenue Customs Service.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested following the seizure, and was detained at a Garda station in the southeastern region under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. Gardaí said investigations are ongoing into the matter.

The haul is the latest in a number of large seizures of the drug by gardaí in recent months. Cocaine with an estimated value of €7 million was discovered by gardaí last month at a farmyard in Knockadock, Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford. More than €3 million worth of cocaine and cannabis was seized at Dublin Airport during the first week of September.