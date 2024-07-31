Motorists urged to ‘put away their phones and slow down’ ahead of bank holiday weekend

As of Tuesday morning, 113 people had died on Irish roads so far this year, an increase of 16 compared with last year. Photograph: iStock

Motorists have been urged to “put away their phones and slow down” while driving ahead of the August bank holiday weekend.

Minister of State with responsibility for road safety, James Lawless, made the plea as he also highlighted concerns around drink- and drug-driving.

As of Tuesday morning, 113 people had died on Irish roads this year, an increase of 16 compared with last year.

Five people died in road incidents last weekend with Taoiseach Simon Harris earlier this week asking motorists to take steps “to reverse” an upward trend in fatal crashes.

READ MORE

Mr Lawless highlighted studies showing phone use by motorists as he made his appeal for safe driving this coming weekend.

The Road Safety Authority’s Mobile Device Usage Observational Survey 2023 shows that 9 per cent of motorists were observed using a mobile device while driving, an increase on the figure of 6 per cent in the 2022 survey.

And a RSA study from last year revealed that 40 per cent of those aged under 35 check phone apps at least sometimes while driving a car.

Mr Lawless said: “I am asking drivers to put away their phones and slow down this bank holiday Weekend. We have seen a devastating increase in road trauma this year.

“There are too many people being killed and seriously injured, and we must prevent any more families from going through this trauma.

“All of us have a responsibility and can play a part to stop this upward trend in road crashes.”

He highlighted the danger of distracted driving due to mobile phone use and also said: “There has been a deterioration in driving behaviours over the past three years since Covid.

“As well as speeding, distracted driving and drink-driving, there is the significant problem of drug-driving, something the RSA, the gardaí and the Medical Bureau of Road Safety are very concerned about.”