Man charged in relation to criminal damage caused by fire at Tallaght property

A man who was arrested in connection with criminal damage caused by a fire at a property in Tallaght, Co Dublin, has been charged.

The incident occurred at a premises on Tuesday night last.

The man, in his late teens, was detained in a Garda station in Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He was charged in relation to the incident on Sunday and will appear before Tallaght District Court on Monday morning.

Gardaí investigations are ongoing.