Two men treated for stab wounds following attack in Dublin city

Two men are being treated for stab wounds following an attack in Dublin city on Tuesday.

Gardaí said they were investigating the incident which occurred on Hardwicke Street in the north inner city just before 8pm.

“Two men were later taken to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital to be treated for apparent stab wounds,” a spokesman said.

“Their injuries are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.”

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 666 8600.