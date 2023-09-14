Two arrested after €240,000 cannabis seizure in Dublin

Some of the drugs seized during a search in Blanchardstown on Wednesday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Some €240,000 of suspected cannabis and €2,600 in cash were seized, and two men were arrested, during a search in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin 15 on Wednesday.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit at Finglas Garda Station along with regular uniform units and the Garda Dog Unit conducted a search of the premises on Wednesday afternoon.

Two men, one in his 40s and one in his 20s, were arrested in connection with the seizure and are currently detained at a Garda Station in North Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.