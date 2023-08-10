PSNI updates security advice for staff following data breach

PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne will appear before the Northern Ireland Policing Board on Thursday to face questions over the data breach. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has issued updated personal security advice to all officers and civilian staff whose personal and employment information was published online in a “significant” data breach.

Chief constable Simon Byrne will appear before the Northern Ireland Policing Board on Thursday to face questions over the mistake which saw the PSNI release the surname, first initial and employment details – including where they work and their department – of every serving police officer and civilian member of staff alongside a response to a freedom-of-information (FoI) request.

It included some highly sensitive detail, including the 40 PSNI staff revealed to be based at MI5′s Northern Ireland headquarters in Holywood, Co Down, as well as the names of those who work in close protection and others whose unit was marked “secret”.

The spreadsheet, identifying more than 10,000 people, was available on a freedom of information website for several hours on Tuesday afternoon before it was removed. It has been reported that the information is circulating on WhatsApp groups.

Mr Byrne has cut short his summer holiday to return to Belfast to attend the emergency meeting of the policing board.

He is due to be accompanied by other senior PSNI officers at what is likely to be a lengthy private session and is expected to face questions on how the data breach happened and officer security.

The PSNI said that, as well as issuing updated personal security advice to those affected, an emergency threat assessment group had been established to look at welfare concerns.

As the controversy deepened, it emerged on Wednesday afternoon that police are investigating a second data breach after documents including a spreadsheet containing the names of over 200 serving officers and staff was stolen last month.

Assistant chief constable Chris Todd said in a statement that “the documents, along with a police issue laptop and radio, were believed to have been stolen from a private vehicle in the Newtownabbey area on July 6th”.

“We have contacted the officers and staff concerned to make them aware of the incident and an initial notification has been made to the office of the Information Commissioner regarding the data breach,” he said.