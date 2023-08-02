Man (30s) dies after being assaulted in Dublin road rage incident

A garda investigation into the incident is ongoing and they are appealing for any witnesses to it to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man in his 30s has died following an assault in Dublin on Sunday.

The man received serious injuries when he was assaulted on the Larkhill Road in Whitehall on the city’s north side at approximately 4.30am in what was previously reported as a road rage related incident involving another motorist.

He subsequently died from his injuries on Tuesday evening. He had been receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí are keen to speak to any road users who may have any footage, including dash-cam, of the inicident and who were travelling in the Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue areas of Dublin 9 between 1am and 6am on Sunday, July 30th.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted following the incident.

The matter is currently being treated as “a serious assault” pending the results of a post-mortem examination.

It is expected the results of a post-mortem will determine whether the investigation into the man’s death will be upgraded to a homicide inquiry. However, it is understood all of the resources of a homicide inquiry have already been made available to investigating gardaí.

The investigation remains ongoing at Santry Garda Station under the direction of a senior investigating officer. A family liaison officer has also been appointed.