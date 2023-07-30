Man in critical condition following road rage incident in north Dublin

A man in his thirties was seriously assaulted in Whitehall, Dublin in a road range incident in the early hours of Sunday morning

At approximately 4.30am, the man received serious injuries following an argument with another motorist on Larkhill Road in Whitehall.

The injured man, aged in his thirties, is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital following the assault. He is believed to have suffered very serious injuries and is in a critical condition.

The scene on the Larkhill Road was preserved and a technical examination has been conducted.

An investigation is currently under way at Santry Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue areas of Dublin 9 between 4am and 5am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Santry Garda station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.