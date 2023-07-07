Man (60s) in critical condition after Ballymun hit and run

The car involved in the incident failed to stay at the scene. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run incident in Dublin that left a man in critical condition.

The man, aged in his 60s, was knocked down by a car on the Ballymun Road shortly after 3pm on Thursday. He was taken to the Mater Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

The car failed to stay at the scene.

A man in his late teens was arrested under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and is being detained at a Garda station in north Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, in particular for road users with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.